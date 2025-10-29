Judge temporarily removes St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery from office

A judge has temporarily removed St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery from office until a trial to oust him permanently is held.

Presiding Circuit Judge Christopher E. McGraugh has appointed former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden as interim sheriff, effective immediately.

Circuit Judge Steven R. Ohmer ruled Wednesday that Montgomery can't run the office while he is jailed.

In the ruling, Ohmer ordered that McGraugh be named the head of the department until an interim sheriff can be named.

Montgomery’s lawyers maintain he shouldn’t be jailed, arguing he’s not a flight risk.

When placed on house arrest after a recent federal hearing, the sheriff picked up five new felony charges — including witness retaliation and tampering — after being accused of using a burner phone to harass witnesses. Prosecutors say he also failed to disclose several firearms in his possession , violating the terms of his bond and landing him in federal custody until trial.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is seeking to oust Montgomery, maintaining that he's abused his power and isn't doing his job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.