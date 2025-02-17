St. Louis Sheriff welcomes FBI investigation after detaining acting jail commissioner

St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery said he would welcome a third-party investigation after he ordered Tammy Ross, the City Justice Center’s acting commissioner, to be briefly detained in handcuffs late Friday for blocking him from entering the city jail.

“We need to outsource [the investigation] because maybe there's some things that I don't know — or the individuals in my office don't know — that we need to get familiarized with,” he said. “But from our understanding, from our standpoint, there's nothing criminal we did here.”

St. Louis police referred the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones called for an investigation into the Friday altercation between Montgomery’s office and Ross . As a matter of policy, the FBI neither confirms nor denies the existence of its investigations.

“The Sheriff's Office is responsible for protecting courts, transporting prisoners, running the tax sale on the steps of the courthouse, and serving eviction papers,” said Rasmus Jorgensen, a spokesperson for Jones. “The Sheriff’s Office does not run the jail or conduct investigations. The mayor believes an investigation into this troubling incident should occur.”

The incident between the sheriff and the city’s jail’s acting boss stems from a complaint lodged last week that alleges a sheriff’s deputy sexually assaulted a person detained in the jail. The deputy in question was a 3-year veteran of the department hired by former Sheriff Vernon Betts, according to Montgomery.

Montgomery said he has since fired the sheriff’s deputy.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said the investigation into the assault will be led by detectives in the SLMPD Sex Crimes Unit.

“I think people [are] under the impression that it was me — myself, as the sheriff — [who] actually went into the jail and kicked down the doors, and tried to do an investigation myself, and wanted to speak to a detainee,” Montgomery said. “None of that is true.”

Montgomery said he was notified of the alleged sexual assault on Thursday and sheriff’s department investigators subsequently talked to detectives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and Ross.

Montgomery accused Ross of backtracking on an agreement that would have allowed the sheriff’s department to interview the assault victim. Montgomery said Ross became “belligerent.”

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis’ Department of Public Safety, which operates the City Justice Center, did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

