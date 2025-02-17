© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis Sheriff welcomes FBI investigation after detaining acting jail commissioner

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz,
Chad Davis
Published February 17, 2025 at 6:41 PM CST
A Black man in a gray suit and red tie holds a black mug while walking out of a court building.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery before a land tax sale last October outside the St. Louis Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis. Montgomery ordered the city jail's acting boss to be briefly handcuffed and detained last week.

St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery said he would welcome a third-party investigation after he ordered Tammy Ross, the City Justice Center’s acting commissioner, to be briefly detained in handcuffs late Friday for blocking him from entering the city jail.

“We need to outsource [the investigation] because maybe there's some things that I don't know — or the individuals in my office don't know — that we need to get familiarized with,” he said. “But from our understanding, from our standpoint, there's nothing criminal we did here.”

St. Louis police referred the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones called for an investigation into the Friday altercation between Montgomery’s office and Ross. As a matter of policy, the FBI neither confirms nor denies the existence of its investigations.

“The Sheriff's Office is responsible for protecting courts, transporting prisoners, running the tax sale on the steps of the courthouse, and serving eviction papers,” said Rasmus Jorgensen, a spokesperson for Jones. “The Sheriff’s Office does not run the jail or conduct investigations. The mayor believes an investigation into this troubling incident should occur.”

The incident between the sheriff and the city’s jail’s acting boss stems from a complaint lodged last week that alleges a sheriff’s deputy sexually assaulted a person detained in the jail. The deputy in question was a 3-year veteran of the department hired by former Sheriff Vernon Betts, according to Montgomery.

Montgomery said he has since fired the sheriff’s deputy.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said the investigation into the assault will be led by detectives in the SLMPD Sex Crimes Unit.

“I think people [are] under the impression that it was me — myself, as the sheriff — [who] actually went into the jail and kicked down the doors, and tried to do an investigation myself, and wanted to speak to a detainee,” Montgomery said. “None of that is true.”

Montgomery said he was notified of the alleged sexual assault on Thursday and sheriff’s department investigators subsequently talked to detectives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and Ross.

Montgomery accused Ross of backtracking on an agreement that would have allowed the sheriff’s department to interview the assault victim. Montgomery said Ross became “belligerent.”

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis’ Department of Public Safety, which operates the City Justice Center, did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.
Tags
Law & Order St. Louis City Justice CenterSt. Louis SheriffAlfred MontgomeryTammy RossLaw enforcementFBITop Stories
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Chad Davis
Related Content