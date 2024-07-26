These Illinois and Missouri athletes will represent Team USA in the Paris Olympics

This story was published in collaboration with the Belleville News-Democrat, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

As the 2024 Paris Olympic Games kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday, Illinois and Missouri will have more than two dozen athletes representing Team USA.

Only three U.S. states will send more athletes to the 2024 Paris Games than Illinois. California will send 120 athletes, Florida has 42, and Texas has 41. Illinois and Pennsylvania will each send 27 Olympians to the Games, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Missouri will send at least 10. The 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team's final roster will be announced on Aug. 19, according to the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The Games will take place through Aug. 11, though some events will happen before the official opening ceremony on Friday. Athletes will compete in 32 sports and 329 medal events. Illinois athletes will compete in soccer, wrestling, volleyball, rowing, rhythmic gymnastics and more. Missouri athletes will compete in basketball, diving, track and field, trap shooting and soccer.



Missourians on Team USA

Here are the 10 Olympic athletes from Missouri who will represent the U.S. in Paris.



Illinoisans on Team USA

Here are the 27 Olympic athletes and two Paralympic athletes from Illinois who will represent the U.S. at this summer’s Games.

Deanna Price, a Southern Illinois University alum, will compete in track and field this year in her third Olympics.

“We’re proud to have members of the Saluki family competing in the Summer Olympics and Paralympics, and we wish them the best at the Games,” SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said in an emailed statement to the News-Democrat.

More than 50 Olympic athletes throughout the years have previously attended SIU, according to the university’s website.

Discus thrower Jayden Ulrich graduated from East Alton-Wood River Community High School.

“I love being able to represent that area of Illinois and being a part of the Metro East area,” Ulrich told KSDK in a July 17 interview. “Tons of good athletes come out of there, and I’m glad to be one of them now.”

Meredith Howard is a reporter with the Belleville News-Democrat, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.