Roshae HemmingsFreelance Journalist
Roshae Hemmings is an arts and culture magazine journalist born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in St. Louis.
In 2022, Roshae graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism, where she wrote for The Maneater, Columbia Missourian and Vox Magazine. After graduating, Roshae went on to write for Denver, Colorado’s city magazine, 5280, before embarking on an unexpected path as a travel writer for DETOUR (which was founded by her mentor and professor, Ron Stodghill). Food, pop culture, travel, and social justice are among some of Roshae’s passions, many of which she explores through her work.
When she’s not stressing about a deadline, Roshae loves to watch reality dating TV (specifically “Love Is Blind” and “The Bachelor/Bachelorette”), live vicariously through her favorite van-life YouTubers, spend time with family and friends, try out a new recipe idea, or break a sweat at the gym.
Jeff Perkins’ lifelong love for music inspired the Kansas City native to teach himself how to DJ in 2020. That same year, he moved to St. Louis, where he used music to connect with others and build community.
Mandated media literacy education is absent from Missouri schools. Here’s how students think it should be taught.
Mike Steep and Matt Wall discuss the origins of DadBod and why seeing former students at their shows isn’t as awkward as one might think.
Lyric Green started playing the bass at 12 years old. A year later, the rising high school freshman is spending part of her summer at the Juilliard School in New York.
The arts and culture festival, produced by Tre’von Griffith and Shelton Boyd-Griffith, debuted with a virtual event in 2020.
Kait Granger started documenting her grief on TikTok through her series, “Let’s Not Rot,” because she needed to make purpose out of her mother’s murder. Over a year later, Granger’s vulnerability has encouraged her more than 300,000 followers through their own experiences with grief.
Timothy Nordmann, owner of Mr. Meowski’s Bakery in St. Charles, went viral in May after sharing the heartwarming story of how he acquired the bakery’s oven.
Shopping as a plus-size person is notoriously difficult. A new vintage thrift store, Ethical Bodies x the Good-ish, is working to change that.
Nick Bognar of iNDO and Alex Henry of El Molino del Sureste discuss their approaches to combining cannabis and fine dining.
With the election season quickly approaching, is there a different way that the country – political affiliations aside – can have the immigration conversation? Two UMSL immigration experts suggest centering empathy.
The sisters, who founded Chocolate Girls’ Cookies while in elementary school, have a love for baking and an innate entrepreneurial spirit.
The exhibit takes a closer look at the global impact of the humble crop.