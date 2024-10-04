Why a St. Louis DJ leans on community and affirmations to hone his craft

There is a stark difference between what makes a good DJ and a great DJ.

From a technical perspective, it takes knowledge of musical theory, how to beatmatch songs and archiving and curating music, as well as comfort with equipment. But even these skills can be present in a good DJ.

A great DJ, however, understands how to create a feeling.

“When I’m onstage, it feels like a current running underneath my skin. I’m activated. I’m ready to perform,” said Jeff Perkins. “It’s an energy I feel. And that energy is definitely music.”

Roshae Hemmings / NPR Next Generation Radio Jeff Perkins shows off his vinyl wall display, affectionately known as his “monthly musical mood board,” last Monday at his home studio in University City. From “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears to “Wild and Peaceful” by Teena Marie, the records in his collection have personal meanings.

Perkins, most notably known by his DJ alter ego DJ PBNJEFFY (“like PB&J,” he explained), knew early on that he had the knowledge and innate curiosity that could make him great. The technical aspect of DJing was initially difficult to grasp. Looking back, though, Perkins realizes he was holding himself back.

“When it finally clicked for me, I was like, ‘What I’ve been doing wrong is overthinking,’ which is typical for me,” said Perkins. “But also, too, I [was] comparing myself to other DJs. When I was first starting off, yeah, I didn’t know how to scratch and do all those things, because [I] literally just started. [I was] still learning.”

Perkins is a self-taught DJ, using online resources and tips from DJ friends to kickstart his journey. The Kansas City native was born into a family of music lovers. Growing up, his mother played a wide range of artists and genres from Mary J. Blige and Teena Marie to the Eagles and Chicago.

As Perkins got older, he began to develop his own music tastes, gravitating toward pop and R&B sounds. Britney Spears, Destiny’s Child and Beyonce were early influences. His musical knowledge and natural creativity ultimately led Perkins to pursue DJing.

As he continued to teach himself the fundamentals of DJing, Perkins moved to St. Louis for work and to be closer to family. Once he got here, he decided to put what he’d learned to the test at an open deck night at Sophie’s Artist Lounge.

“I remember being terrified of signing up to do that set,” said Perkins. “I remember being so nervous doing it, but afterwards, I was like, ‘That wasn’t so bad.’”

Roshae Hemmings / NPR Next Generation Radio Jeff Perkins, known as DJPBNJEFFY, plays a set at Angad Art Hotel’s Art Bar last week in Grand Center. “When I’m onstage, it feels like a current running underneath my skin,” he says. “I’m activated. I'm ready to perform.”

Roshae Hemmings / NPR Next Generation Radio Jeff Perkins performs a set at the Art Bar.

The set, much to Perkins’ surprise, was well-received. This was the motivation he needed to keep going.

“DJs who were there, who have been playing for so long, they said, ‘We love that set. We love your energy,’ and that just led to more opportunities,” said Perkins. “It felt good, it felt really inspiring, and it actually motivated me to keep doing it.”

Perkins continued to hone his skills and eventually booked his first gig at Sophie’s. As he grew, he prioritized connecting with DJs in the area and leaning on them for tips and guidance. Those connections eventually fostered a community Perkins wasn’t initially expecting when he moved.

“Coming here as someone who’s not from St Louis, and not familiar with any of the DJs here, I have been pleasantly surprised by how embraced I have become here, and I’m so very grateful to it every single day,” said Perkins.

In strengthening his identity as a DJ and making connections, St. Louis began to feel more like home. This feeling was further solidified when Perkins was invited to DJ at WerQfest, a Black LGBTQ+ music and arts festival, in 2023.

“I remember just feeling so honored to be a part of it but also I felt truly seen and welcomed. I was like, ‘Wow, OK. People really mess with me here,'” said Perkins. That is a moment where I felt like, ‘OK, this is home, for sure.’”

Perkins calls himself “a big dreamer,” with aspirations of sharing his love of music with people around the world. As he continues to manifest performances on bigger stages, though, he is also focused on pouring back into the community that continues to pour into him.

“Something that I am focused on in terms of what’s next is just continuing to just hone my craft, you know, getting better at mixing, continuing to build my network, and continuing to just build a sense of community around me, and really just share this art, this craft, this music, all of this creativity with people, because it really is just something so special, and that really is enough.”