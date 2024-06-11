How a St. Charles bakery owner uses love for sourdough to connect with millions

During the pandemic lockdown in 2020, breadmaking quickly became a soothing activity that many turned to as a cure for boredom and to quell anxiety. Timothy Nordmann was ahead of the curve, having gotten in on the hobby in 2014. For Nordmann, however, the hobby was initially a source of frustration more so than peace.

“Every once in a while, I'll pick up a hobby that just annoys me to no end and I can't get it right and I will not let it down until I just get good at it,” Nordmann told St. Louis on the Air. “Breadmaking was one of those things that I became obsessed with.”

Nordmann decided to start making bread during a transitional period after leaving his long-standing career as a videographer. When he finally got the knack of sourdough, he decided to make his hobby-turned-passion into his new career before he even had a brick-and-mortar location.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Tim Nordmann, owner of Mr. Meowski's Sourdough, gets ready for the next batch of pecan rolls to come out on early last Friday in St. Charles.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Tim Nordmann, owner of Mr. Meowski's Sourdough, sprays his bread so it can have a “crunchy chewy crust” on Friday in St. Charles.

The story of Mr. Meowski’s on St. Charles’ Historic Main Street, which opened in 2021, was one riddled with serendipity, kindness and perseverance. Unbeknownst to Nordmann, it would also be a source of inspiration for millions.

“There are so many amazing things that came together and happened,” said Nordmann. “When I take time to reflect on it, it keeps me awestruck, like how kind everybody is and was, and the people that came together to make it all happen. It's been amazing.”

This gratitude prompted Nordmann to share his stories on TikTok. Back in April, Nordmann shared the story of how we aquired the oven he uses to bake hundreds of loaves every week. The video gained traction – gaining 10,000 views within the hour. Another TikTok creator, Jolly Good Ginger, reshared the video with his reaction to his more than five million followers, and Nordmann’s earnest video went viral soon after.

Over one million views later and lines for Mr. Meowski’s are out the door.

“The amount of people that we've been able to welcome through the door has been amazing,” said Nordmann. “Everybody has been incredibly supportive. People are coming in to tell and share their stories. The video means so much; it's something different to everybody.”

Nordmann says his audience uplifts him just as much as he uplifts them. In another video where Nordmann spoke about feeling like the products he serves to customers aren’t good enough, his comment section was filled with viewers encouraging him to focus on the support for him and the bakery.

“A lot of strangers that I don't know shed light on what's going on with me as a person, which I just thought that's incredible,” said Nordmann. “I think that's what TikTok and the internet is all about:being able to share your story. It's a two way street. The comments section, in this particular case, was a really good blessing because it snapped me out and brought me back to reality.”

To learn more about Nordmann, the lore behind Mr. Meowski’s namesake and the faux pas that resulted in Nordmann’s beloved sourdough, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

How a St. Charles bakery owner uses his love for sourdough to connect with millions

