Roshae Hemmings is an arts and culture magazine journalist born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in St. Louis. In 2022, Roshae graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism, where she wrote for The Maneater, Columbia Missourian and Vox Magazine. After graduating, Roshae went on to write for Denver, Colorado’s city magazine, 5280, before embarking on an unexpected path as a travel writer for DETOUR (which was founded by her mentor and professor, Ron Stodghill). Food, pop culture, travel, and social justice are among some of Roshae’s passions, many of which she explores through her work.

When she’s not stressing about a deadline, Roshae loves to watch reality dating TV (specifically “Love Is Blind” and “The Bachelor/Bachelorette”), live vicariously through her favorite van-life YouTubers, spend time with family and friends, try out a new recipe idea, or break a sweat at the gym.

