Corn and its indigenous roots take center stage in new MoBot exhibit

Maize is a multifaceted crop that’s been cultivated by cultures around the world for thousands of years. Originating in Mexico, the powerhouse plant was first domesticated over 9,000 years ago. Corn went global through colonization, becoming a prominent fixture of not just diet, but culture.

Megan Singleton Hopi Purple from the body of work TRANSPOSABLE ELEMENTS by Megan Singleton. Singleton's work is featured in the new exhibition, "Kernels of Culture: Maize Around the World."

The history of corn — and its unique cultural impact — is the focus of a new Missouri Botanical Garden exhibition"Kernels of Culture: Maize Around the World."Opening May 3, the exhibit examines the evolution and importance of maize through research from the past and present. Cahokia-era stone tools from the Saint Louis Science Center, for example, showcase how maize was processed and grown. The diversity of the crop is displayed through research from maize scientists at Danforth Plant Science Center, the University of Missouri, and MoBot’s historic Anderson-Cutler maize collection. The exhibition also approaches the subject from a multidisciplinary perspective, featuring local art to help enrich the learning experience for visitors.

“We are leaders in botany, which is wonderful, but sometimes the science isn't immediately accessible to the general public,” said Nezka Pfiefer, Museum Curator at MoBot. “When using the disciplines of art and cultural history, it enables us to really open up the meaning and the science to the general public.”

Because of corn’s global adaptation, the indigenous South and Central American farmers and innovators who brought maize to the world are often overlooked. Pfiefer says this exhibition makes a conscious effort to approach the history of corn with accuracy and context.

“One of the things I actively stayed away from was looking at the overall industrial history of maize and corn and the Corn Belt.,” said Pfiefer. “We were hoping to reconnect the indigeneity of maize to the story, because a lot of indigenous hands got removed from the story once it became this Midwestern crop. It was very much looked at as in the hands of white farmers, and not necessarily Indigenous farmers.”

