Wash U expects all weekend protesters that were arrested to be charged with trespassing

As of Monday afternoon, the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet received information about more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested on Washington University’s campus Saturday night.

A spokesman for Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell declined to comment about whether charges would be filed because of the lack of information.

“As you will understand, we can't comment on charges we have not filed so we have no comment at this time,” spokesman Christopher King said.

A spokeswoman for Washington University said Monday she expected the cases would be referred to Bell’s office for trespassing charges against all those arrested. Chancellor Andrew Martin said some could face resisting arrest and assault charges as well.

Among the detained protesters, police arrested 23 students and four staff members.

“We’ve all watched as protests have spiraled out of control on other campuses across the country in recent months,”Martin said in a statement Monday. “We are not letting this happen here.”

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in response to the university's ties to Boeing, which makes weapons used by Israel

Students arrested currently face a temporary suspension and are barred from entering campus. Staff arrested are also barred.

About 500 people gathered on campus Saturday to call for the private university to cut ties with Boeing because the company has military contracts with Israel. The protesters also called for the end of the ongoing war in Gaza. In recent months, thousands have died from Israeli bombardments followingthe Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Martin, the chancellor since 2019, said the university has supported peaceful student demonstrations this semester. However, those all followed university policy and were peaceful. Saturday’s protest was not, he said.

“Some of the protesters were behaving aggressively, swinging flagpoles and sticks,” Martin said. “Some were attempting to break into locked buildings or to deface property. There were chants that many in our community find threatening and antisemitic.”

A letter signed on Monday by about 150 faculty, students, alumni and other supporters of the protesters lambasts university leadership’s decision to remove protesters and their justification.

“We condemn the university’s arbitrary and excessive actions and demand faculty and students to be returned to their offices, classrooms, and dormitories,” the letter reads.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Protestors link arms before being arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Protestors are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

It disputes the university’s characterization of the protests — asking what evidence the university has to prove the protests were not peaceful, intended to disrupt campus activity over the weekend and planned to damage property.

“The only danger and the only violence that occurred on Saturday was at the hands of police officers and the administrators that authorized their activity,” the letter continues.

Martin said he never wanted to take this action against the members of the community. But Wash U leadership gave the protesters ample time to leave, and they did not.

“To those who plan to continue to come to campus with the intention of disrupting our education and research mission and violating our policies, please know we will respond proportionately each and every time,” Martin said. “You will not do this here.”