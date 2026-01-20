Missouri House committee hears bill removing barriers for pregnant women to divorce

A Missouri House committee heard testimony Tuesday on two bills that would remove legal barriers in the state for pregnant women seeking divorce.

While a pregnant woman can file for divorce in Missouri, under current law a judge can prevent it from being finalized.

The legislation will likely have broad bipartisan support.

Rep. Cecelie Williams, R-Dittmer, is sponsoring one of the bills. Williams said in committee that she was denied a divorce when she was married to her ex-husband who abused her.

“On average, it takes a woman seven times, or anyone seven times, to leave their abuser. It took me many more than that, and when I finally had the courage to leave and to be told that you can't get a divorce, it was incredibly heartbreaking,” Williams said.

Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, sponsored the other legislation presented on Tuesday.

“I think it's important for us to be equal and be even and not allow one's physical condition to prevent them from accessing the justice that we would all seek,” Proudie said.

Williams said the current policy also harms men in some cases of infidelity.

“If a woman is pregnant with a child that is not her husband's, he is presumed the father until the child is born and a DNA test can be done, and so he's responsible for this child,” Williams said.

Williams also said Missouri never ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment makes this legislation necessary.

“That means that we have to change statutes like this, one at a time, instead of being able to have a blanket change. If Missouri would have ratified the ERA, we wouldn't have to do this,” Williams said.

Members of the Missouri House overwhelmingly passed this bill last session. However, the legislation eventually stalled in the Senate.

This year could be different as the bill was singled out by Gov. Mike Kehoe during his State of the State address last week. Kehoe called on the legislature to pass it, describing it a “common sense bill” that protects women.

No one spoke against the legislation during the House hearing on Tuesday, while a multitude of organizations spoke in its favor.

Jessica Hill with the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence said abuse during pregnancy increases the chances of complications.

“This bill will provide judges the option to finalize divorce and help prevent abusive partners from controlling access to safety and care for both moms and babies,” Hill said.

The legislation also has support from Abortion Action Missouri, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers and the Missouri chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.