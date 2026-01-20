Tell us: What divides do you think have shaped the St. Louis region?

From redlining to pizza, it’s hard not to find a fault line that has shaped the St. Louis region into what it is today. Many times we know what the dividing lines are, but we rarely talk about them — or why they exist.

St. Louis Public Radio wants to change that. Meet Me is a new project that will connect neighbors across those divides to find a way forward. But we want to hear from you.

Help shape our coverage by joining our Meet Me project team this week — from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pipers Tea & Coffee in St. Louis — and the drinks are on us. We want to know: What divides do you think have shaped the region that needs to be discussed? More than just city-county borders and the Delmar Divide.

If you’re not able to join us in person for Wednesday’s listening session, you can still inform our coverage by sharing your thoughts and experiences by filling out our survey below: