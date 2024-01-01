Sarah KelloggStatehouse and Politics Reporter
Sarah Kellogg is St. Louis Public Radio’s Statehouse and Politics Reporter, taking on the position in August 2021. Sarah is from the St. Louis area and even served as a newsroom intern for St. Louis Public Radio back in 2015.
Before covering the Missouri Statehouse, she spent several years in Little Rock, Arkansas, serving as both the morning host and state politics reporter for KUAR. As politics reporter, Sarah covered not only the Arkansas legislative sessions, but also statewide and city politics.
Sarah graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which included covering the 2018 Missouri Legislative Session for KBIA.
Now living as a townie in her former college town, Sarah enjoys watching movies at her local indie cinema, taking frequent trips to St. Louis, crocheting and spending time with her cat Lunch.
-
Under the law, Missouri counties can decide whether to enact a property tax freeze for seniors. St. Louis and St. Charles counties, along with the City of St. Louis, have already taken advantage of the law.
-
The legislation, which passed the House last year but died in the Senate, would allow students to transfer to a new school district beyond the one they reside in.
-
The legislation also repeals the prohibition on the concealed carrying of firearms in places of worship and lowers the age requirement for a concealed carry permit from 19 to 18.
-
Can the group that’s critical of GOP state legislative leadership be effective?
-
Other recommendations by the committee included an exemption of the earnings tax for low-income workers as well as reimbursements for remote workers.
-
Missouri Republicans and Democrats have both expressed concern that election year pressures may make it difficult to pass significant legislation.
-
Missouri lawmakers failed last session to pass legislation limiting further foreign ownership of farmland. The issue is likely to reappear this year.
-
Expanding child care access and making it harder to amend Missouri’s constitution through ballot initiatives are among the priorities for the Republican-led legislature.
-
Missouri lawmakers allocated roughly $2.8 billion in May to expand Interstate 70 to three lanes both ways across the state. The entire project is expected to take around seven years.
-
The Lee’s Summit Democrat has served in the Missouri House since 2019, representing a portion of Jackson County.
-
The decision to remove Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, from committees follows social media posts by Unsicker showing her meeting with Charles Johnson, who has been accused of being a Holocaust denier.
-
Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was sworn in as state auditor in January after serving as state treasurer and House Budget Committee chairman.