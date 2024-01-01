Sarah Kellogg is St. Louis Public Radio’s Statehouse and Politics Reporter, taking on the position in August 2021. Sarah is from the St. Louis area and even served as a newsroom intern for St. Louis Public Radio back in 2015.

Before covering the Missouri Statehouse, she spent several years in Little Rock, Arkansas, serving as both the morning host and state politics reporter for KUAR. As politics reporter, Sarah covered not only the Arkansas legislative sessions, but also statewide and city politics.

Sarah graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which included covering the 2018 Missouri Legislative Session for KBIA.

Now living as a townie in her former college town, Sarah enjoys watching movies at her local indie cinema, taking frequent trips to St. Louis, crocheting and spending time with her cat Lunch.