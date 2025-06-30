Missouri Senate minority leader expects challenging 2026 after contentious end this year

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Senate Minority Leader Doug Beck talks about the recent special session and expectations for when lawmakers return in 2026.

Beck represents Missouri’s 1st Senate District, which takes in portions of unincorporated south St. Louis County and municipalities like Crestwood and Webster Groves. As minority leader, he is the top Democrat in a chamber that Republicans dominate.

Beck said his caucus chose to work with Republicans during a June special session, especially since Democrats wanted to allocate more money to help rebuild parts of St. Louis that a tornado destroyed on May 16. But he said his caucus is still upset with how the regular session ended, when Republicans used a procedural maneuver to pass measures aimed at upending voter-approved paid sick leave and abortion rights initiatives.

Here’s what else Beck discussed on the show:

He’s hoping the federal government ends up paying for more of the tornado’s price tag, such as the cost to remediate asbestos in buildings the tornado either damaged or destroyed.

He said it’s entirely possible that supporters of Proposition A, which voters approved last year and the legislature then scaled back, could introduce a constitutional amendment requiring businesses to provide employees with paid sick leave. He also said the ballot summary for the measure repealing most of the 2024 abortion rights initiative will face legal challenges.

With auditor the only statewide office up for grabs next year, Beck said Democrats are working to expand their numbers in the Senate. They’re particularly focusing on capturing open seats in Springfield and Jackson County.

Beck worked as a pipefitter for several decades. He served two terms in the Missouri House and was a member of the Affton School Board.

Beck defeated Republican David Lenihan in 2020 to represent the 1st District. After redistricting, Beck said the area is more Republican than it was throughout the 2010s but still tilts toward Democrats. In 2024, Beck defeated Republican Robert Crump by more than 12 percentage points.

