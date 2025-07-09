Kehoe signs 13 Missouri bills into law, including school cellphone ban

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed 13 bills into law on Wednesday, including a ban on cellphones in Missouri schools.

Beginning in the 2025-26 school year, each school district, including charter schools, must have a written policy on students’ use of phones.

That policy must include prohibiting cellphone use during instructional time, mealtimes and between classes. There are exceptions, including during emergencies.

The legislation is a part of a multifaceted education bill that Kehoe signed.

Another section of that law raises the age when school bus drivers must annually renew their noncommercial license.

Under current law, drivers must begin renewing that license annually at age 70. The new law raises the age to 75 and changes the annual requirement to a biannual one instead.

Kehoe also signed into law a bill that contains both the CROWN Act and Danny’s Law.

The CROWN Act prohibits discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or hairstyle in schools if it's commonly associated with a particular race or origin.

Danny’s Law provides limited immunity for people who participate in hazing when they contact authorities, seek immediate medical attention and provide necessary information to authorities, as well as stay to assist a victim of hazing.

The law is named after University of Missouri student Danny Santulli.

Santulli is a former Mizzou freshman who suffered alcohol poisoning leading to permanent brain damage during a fraternity hazing ritual in 2021.

Another new law expands the use of safe baby boxes in the state.

Baby boxes are chambers where people can surrender infants without fear of prosecution. The first one in Missouri was installed at a Mehlville fire station, which received its first infant through the box in February 2024.

Under current law, people can surrender infants up to 45 days old. The law passed this session and signed by Kehoe extends that age to up to 90 days old.

The law also creates a fund in which the state will match up to $10,000 per installation of a newborn safety incubator.

All legislation, unless it has an emergency clause attached, goes into effect on Aug. 28.