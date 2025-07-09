St. Louis sheriff survives another day as removal proceedings begin

A St. Louis judge has declined to immediately remove Sheriff Alfred Montgomery from office at Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s request.

The attorney general’s team argued that detainees’ lives were at risk because Montgomery allegedly failed to transport more than 60 people to receive medical care — as recently as Wednesday morning. Judge Steven R. Ohmer, the presiding judge, didn’t agree.

“I think that’s a drastic step,” Ohmer said. “I don’t think we’re there at this point.”

Ohmer, a longtime 22nd Judicial Circuit judge, recently retired and was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to try the case after all of the circuit’s judges recused themselves.

The decision followed back-and-forth sparring between Montgomery’s attorneys David C. Mason, Matt Ghio and Justin Gelfand and Assistant Attorney General Gregory Goodwin, who was joined by five other assistant attorneys general. At one point, their repartee was briefly interrupted by a woman in the gallery who yelled a question: Was Andrew Bailey one of the attorneys on the bench?

“You are not part of the procedures,” the judge said following the outburst. “You are not a participant as such, so to avoid chaos … this is not how we can proceed.”

While Wednesday’s hearing was supposed to be procedural to “create a road map” for the court to hear the case, the sheriff’s office instead challenged several charges in the removal petition.

Mason disputed any familial ties between Montgomery and Malik Taylor, who works in the department. The state says that Taylor is the sheriff's half brother and that his hiring violates Missouri's nepotism prohibition. Bailey’s petition states Taylor and Montgomery share a father, but birth certificates reviewed by STLPR show the sheriff’s father, who was sitting in the courtroom, isn’t listed on Taylor’s.

“I’m amazed that allegation is still part of their case,” Mason told the court. “All they may have is some person who heard Alfred refer to Malik as a brother, and they have nothing else.”

Mason also contested whether it is truly the sheriff’s office’s responsibility to transport detainees to the hospital. He said detainees’ medical transportation falls under the city contract with the jail’s medical provider.

Goodwin said the status hearing wasn’t the venue to argue the points of the quo. Ohmer agreed.

“We’re not here … to go over counts,” said the assistant attorney general. “Your honor, this is not the right venue to allege or litigate the quo.”

Bailey and Montgomery eventually agreed on procedural ground rules and other scheduling logistics in the state’s effort to remove the 28-year-old sheriff from office roughly six months into the job.

July 21: Sheriff’s office submits its answer to the quo warranto

Aug. 29: All discovery completed

Sept. 19: All motions filed

Nov. 10: Bench trial begins

Additional status hearings, if needed, on Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 29



Montgomery has disputed the charges laid out in the nearly 90-page quo warranto petition , including kidnapping and financial mismanagement. The sheriff has vowed to fight the allegations and serve out the remainder of his term.

The quo warranto petition — a rarely used legal mechanism that means “by what authority” — allows the state to challenge whether an elected official has the legal right to hold office. Bailey filed the action last week after Montgomery refused to resign amid mounting controversies and lawsuits surrounding his leadership and conduct.

Bailey has already filed at least five quo warranto actions in just over two years — a sharp contrast to the five filed by the previous four attorneys general combined.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner , Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers all eventually resigned after the attorney general filed the petitions against them. Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan was removed from office after Bailey filed a petition against him , in part, for stealing from a dead man’s wallet.

There were several notable people in the gallery: City Justice Center interim Commissioner Doug Burris, 7th Ward Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier and Missouri Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

