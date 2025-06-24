Missouri AG: St. Louis sheriff should resign — or be forced from office

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery to resign immediately or be forced out of office.

Bailey said Montgomery must resign by noon Wednesday or face removal proceedings via a writ of quo warranto, which gives the attorney general or prosecuting attorney authority to intervene if an elected official is deemed to have acted inappropriately or illegally.

The attorney general accused Montgomery of misconduct and instability in a statement.

“Given the widely published and disturbing allegations, the Attorney General’s Office is prepared to act on behalf of the citizens of St. Louis,” Bailey wrote. “As the elected Sheriff of the City of St. Louis, he is legally and ethically responsible for the conduct of his office.”

Montgomery could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bailey’s calls for removal are just the latest dispute involving the sheriff, who has been in office about a half-year. A former sheriff’s deputy is suing Montgomery for defamation after alleging he was illegally fired by Montgomery and forced to roll a pair of dice to keep his job. Tammy Ross, a deputy jail commissioner, is also suing Montgomery for having her handcuffed and is alleging false imprisonment, battery and civil rights violations. Several members of the Board of Aldermen criticized Montgomery in a hearing earlier this month over his office’s budget woes, including firings that led to a $500,000 severance payout to about 17 sheriff's workers .

Last month, the Holy Joe Society, a nonprofit legal advocacy group, sent a letter to Bailey, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore and City Counselor Michael Garvin calling on Montgomery to resign. The group also accused Montgomery of having staff members drive his children to school.

Bailey’s office has started a public tip line for any information regarding misconduct allegations.