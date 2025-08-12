Missouri Supreme Court declines to rule early on challenge to state’s abortion ban

The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to immediately review a lower court ruling that has paused enforcement of most abortion restrictions in the state.

In a unanimous opinion issued Tuesday, the judges ordered the case be heard in the Western District of Missouri, turning down a request from Attorney General Andrew Bailey to skip that intermediate step.

Under the state’s Constitution , the Supreme Court has the exclusive right to decide whether a law violates the state or federal constitutions. But the judges wrote that even though the underlying case deals with the constitutionality of a state statute, the temporary injunction that Bailey had asked the court to review did not.

Voters in November enshrined the right to an abortion in the state’s Constitution. Planned Parenthood and its allies immediately sued to challenge the state’s near-total ban on the procedure as well as regulations known as TRAP laws that are designed to make the procedure more difficult to access.

Three times, Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang of the 16th Circuit in Kansas City paused enforcement of the ban and most of those regulations. In order to issue a preliminary injunction, a judge must find that the party who filed the lawsuit is likely to prevail on the merits of the case.

But, the judges wrote, “the issuance of a preliminary injunction, therefore, in no way adjudicates the merits of Planned Parenthood's constitutional challenges to the validity of state statutes.”