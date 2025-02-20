Missouri Senate passes anti-hazing bill with bipartisan vote

The Missouri Senate gave bipartisan approval Thursday to an anti-hazing bill that would create Danny’s Law, named after former University of Missouri student Danny Santulli.

Santulli is a former Mizzou freshman who suffered alcohol poisoning leading to permanent brain damage during a fraternity hazing ritual in 2021.

Senate Bill 167 would protect the first person to call 911 or campus security when someone is in need of medical attention as a result of hazing. The person who calls must also remain at the scene until help arrives.

The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Kurtis Gregory, said the goal is to make sure people don’t delay calling 911 and potentially saving lives.

“What’s unfortunately happened to many college students throughout the years, that no one rendered the aid, and they now no longer have their son or daughter,” Gregory said of parents prior to the vote on the bill.

Santulli was left unconscious and without aid for hours after being made to drink a potentially lethal amount of vodka. When he was finally brought to the hospital, he had a blood alcohol level of 0.468%. By comparison, the legal threshold for drunk driving is 0.08%.

Santulli, who is now profoundly disabled , lives with his family in Minnesota and requires full-time care. Following Santulli’s injury, the fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, had its recognition withdrawn by the university, and criminal and civil cases were brought against members.

The bill passed by a vote of 32-1.

The Senate also passed six other bills Thursday, all with bipartisan support. The bills cover topics ranging from regulating fireworks sales and displays, Senate Bill 81 , to controlling invasive plants, Senate Bill 105 .

Senate Bill 60 would modify an existing law that makes manufacturing or possessing meth an act of child endangerment. The bill would expand that definition to also encompass fentanyl and carfentanil.

All seven bills will now go to the House of Representatives.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.