Kehoe signs legislation on water exports and health care into Missouri law

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed into law Monday two pieces of legislation, with one limiting water exporting and the other covering several aspects of health care.

The law prohibits the export of Missouri’s water outside the state without a permit. That permit must be issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

During the bill signing ceremony, Kehoe said the state decided to be proactive when it comes to preserving water.

“Water is kind of the new gold, and the further you go west, the more valuable it becomes. So, making sure we protect one of our resources has been very important to me,” Kehoe said.

The law also bars anyone from withdrawing water to export through a pipeline facility unless the withdrawal and end use of the water from the facility is within 30 miles of the state border.

Anyone who is exporting water must annually report the water use volumes, withdrawal rates and end use to the Department of Natural Resources.

Sen. Jamie Burger, R-Benton, the sponsor of the bill, said at the signing ceremony that the legislation is needed.

“Where we have plentiful water, let's send it to north-central Missouri where they don't have the water. Keep it in Missouri,” Burger said.

If the governor declares a state of emergency due to a drought, the department must reevaluate any existing water export permits.

Health care

The health care bill Kehoe signed earlier on Monday contains several provisions.

It includes a measure allowing the Missouri Farm Bureau to sell health care plans to its members. Those plans would not have to abide by protections established by the Affordable Care Act.

Garrett Hawkins, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, said this is a policy the organization has been working on for years.

He said it's also something Missouri Farm Bureau members have been asking for.

“Health coverage is complicated and it's unique to everyone, but we know that people are currently being left behind, and this option will help them, whether it's to stay on the farm, open a business or to protect their family,” Hawkins said.

Before signing the bill, Kehoe said it allows for coverage outside of the usual employer-based model.

“Because Missourians, regardless of ZIP code, shouldn't have to choose between their livelihood and receiving the care they need,” Kehoe said.

The legislation also includes other provisions related to health care.

That includes requiring medically necessary hearing aids and cochlear implants be covered by the state’s Medicaid program for all eligible patients.

The law also expands telehealth to include the delivery of health care services through audiovisual and audio-only technologies.

Also on Monday, Kehoe signed an additional 10 bills into law, including one that prohibits plant nurseries from knowingly selling invasive nonnative species.

