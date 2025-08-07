Missouri Legislative Black Caucus vows to fight against redistricting effort

Members of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus said they will fight against redistricting efforts to add another Republican seat in Congress.

To shore up seats before the 2026 midterm election, President Donald Trump is calling on Republican states to redraw their districts.

By splitting up Missouri’s 5th Congressional District, which encompasses Kansas City, the state would have seven Republican seats to one Democratic seat.

That effort would push out current U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who has served 10 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Michael Johnson, D-Kansas City, who chairs the Black Caucus, calls the effort a “shameful power grab.”

“It represents yet another breakdown of democratic norms and departure from all constitutional principles. This is a power that is corrupt,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said they must protect Cleaver’s district because of his work for Missourians.

“He does things that people don't even know about, he goes out of his way to make sure that people are okay, it shows the organic and genuineness of him as an elected official,” Johnson said.

As to how the caucus will resist the effort, Assistant Minority Leader Marlon Anderson, D-St. Louis, said he hopes some Republicans join to combat the effort.

“People in this body and in this building need to do what's right, and I hope they will help us. And if not, we will challenge it legally,” Anderson said.

If the legislature were to go through with the redistricting effort, Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, said that could cause an immediate backlash for Republicans. That includes tighter elections for some of Missouri’s congressional members.

“I think it would have immediate consequences. I think if they push this through, there's going to be a price to pay. [Rep. Mark] Alford’s district is going to be in play,” Smith said.

Gov. Mike Kehoe has not yet called for a special session on redistricting.