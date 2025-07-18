Here's how much federal funding Missouri and Illinois public media stations will lose

Missouri and Illinois public media stations stand to lose about $20.5 million annually as the result of the federal rescission package.

The House of Representatives voted 216-213 early Friday to pass the package. No Democrat voted for it; all yes votes came from Republicans.

The Senate passed the package Thursday on a vote of 51-48. The legislation now goes to President Donald Trump, and he is expected to sign it.

The rescission package claws back funding for this year and next year that Congress had already appropriated.

In addition to funds for public media, billions of dollars in foreign aid has been withdrawn.

According to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting , Missouri has 11 radio stations and four television stations that receive federal funding through grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Illinois has nine radio stations, three television stations and three dual licensees that receive federal funding.

The numbers below are self-reported from stations or are from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Numbers from Illinois are from fiscal 2024 and from fiscal 2025 for Missouri. Stations without reported numbers have not responded; this story will be updated as information comes in.

The percentages below are estimates.

Missouri

NPR member stations

KBIA, Columbia

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $245,535

Percentage of budget: 10%

KCUR, Kansas City

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $480,707

Percentage of budget: 5%

KRCU, Cape Girardeau

KRCU also has broadcasting stations in Farmington and Ellsinore.

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $150,000

Percentage of budget: 25%

KSMU, Springfield

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $166,851

Percentage of budget: About 10%

KTBG, Kansas City

KTBG is noncommercial NPR music radio for Kansas City. It is owned by Kansas City PBS.

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $100,000

Percentage of budget: 9%

KXCV, Maryville

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $197,000

Percentage of budget: 15%

St. Louis Public Radio, St. Louis

St. Louis Public Radio also has broadcasting stations in Rolla and Quincy, Illinois.

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $575,000

Percentage of budget: 6.2%

Community radio stations

KDHX, St. Louis

In June, a judge approved the sale of KDHX’s broadcast license to Gateway Creative Media, an evangelical Christian nonprofit that operates other radio stations in St. Louis.

KJLU, Jefferson City

KKFI, Kansas City

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $85,057

Percentage of budget: 10%

KOPN, Columbia

CPB Radio Community Service Grant amount: $105,561

Percentage of budget: 27%

PBS affiliate stations

Kansas City PBS, Kansas City

CPB Television Community Service Grant amount: $1.7 million

Percentage of budget: 13%

KMOS-TV, Warrensburg

CPB Television Community Service Grant amount: $900,000 to $1 million

Percentage of budget: 40%

Nine PBS, St. Louis

CPB Television Community Service Grant amount: $1.8 million

Percentage of budget: 13%

Ozarks Public Television, Springfield

CPB Television Community Service Grant amount: $1,144,900

Percentage of budget: 33%

Illinois

NPR member stations

WNIJ (Northern Public Radio), Dekalb

CPB grant: $244,649

Percentage of budget: About 12%

WVIK (Quad Cities NPR), Rock Island

CPB grant: $137,195

Percentage of budget: 13%

WUIS, Springfield

CPB grant: $201,508

Percentage of budget: 12%

WGLT, Normal

CPB grant: $162,295

Percentage of budget: 10%

WCBU, Peoria

CPB grant: $115,319

Percentage of budget: 15%

WBEZ (Chicago Public Media), Chicago

CPB grant: $1,505,856

Percentage of budget: 6%

WIUM (Tri-States Public Radio), Macomb

CPB grant: $175,482

Percentage of budget: 17%

Community radio stations

WDCB, Glen Ellyn

CPB grant: $129,494

Percentage of budget: 8%

WGVV, Rock Island

CPB grant: $145,637

Percentage of budget: 42%

*based on fiscal 2023 figures*

PBS affiliate stations

WTTW, Chicago

CPB grant: $3,550,053

Percentage of budget: 11%

WTVP, Peoria

CPB grant: $928,185

Percentage of budget: 30%

*based on fiscal 2023 figures*

WQPT, Moline

CPB grant: $825,664

Percentage of budget: 50%

Dual licensees

WSIU, Carbondale

CPB grant: $1,437,192

Percentage of budget: 24%

WILL (Illinois Public Media), Urbana

CPB grant: $1,384,254

Percentage of budget: 20%

WEIU, Charleston

CPB grant: $796,937

Percentage of budget: About 80%

Correction: The U.S. Senate passed the bill by a vote of 51-48. An earlier version of this story had an incorrect count.