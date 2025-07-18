STLPR responds to Congress defunding public media at President Trump’s request

In a historic and deeply damaging move, Congress has voted to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), following President Trump’s June 3 request. This action rescinds $1.1 billion in federal funding that had already been approved by Congress and committed to more than 1,500 public media stations across the country.

What does this mean for STLPR?

For St. Louis Public Radio, this amounts to a yearly funding cut of $575,000, or 6.2% of the station’s annual revenue. Additionally, costs for some expenses may rise due to fewer pooled resources within the NPR Network — which is primarily funded by station dues but also by the CPB. STLPR will seek to make up the annual revenue loss through new or increased monthly donations, requiring the support of many more community members to join along with the current 26,000+ donors who support STLPR’s local, public-service journalism.

This rescission in funding is a direct assault on one of the most trusted and enduring public institutions in America. Public media has long enjoyed bipartisan support because it provides essential, nonpartisan services to millions, especially in rural and underserved areas where alternatives are few. From fact-based journalism and community programming to emergency alerts and educational resources, public media stations are lifelines. Stripping away this funding will have immediate and lasting consequences for communities nationwide, including in St. Louis.

In response to this dangerous and divisive act, St. Louis Public Radio Interim General Manager Jess Luther issued the following statement:

“This vote is a targeted attempt to weaken one of the most trusted civic institutions in America. Stripping away $575,000 in already-approved funding puts directly at risk the work we do at STLPR — reporting the facts and sharing local stories, delivering emergency alerts, and connecting our communities.

“Public media has always served as a pillar of democracy, with broad support that transcends party lines. Our elected leaders’ decision to rescind this funding dangerously diminishes the free flow of information, especially to communities that have few other sources of news and emergency alerts. When we say this is dangerous, we mean it literally.

“Federal funding may be gone, but we are not. With the support of our listeners, we will continue to serve the public. And we need their help.”

Jess Luther, STLPR Interim General Manager

“In St. Louis, STLPR is a vital source of accurate information and conversation that brings people together. We cover the stories that matter to St. Louis because our job is to serve, free from commercial or partisan influence. We break down complex national issues through a local lens. And we share stories from the St. Louis region with the nation via the NPR Network.

“Now, the future of public media is in the public’s hands. We are launching an emergency campaign to protect the journalism and public service our community relies on every day. Federal funding may be gone, but we are not. With the support of our listeners, we will continue to serve the public. And we need their help.”

What can listeners do to help?