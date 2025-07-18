© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in St. Louis County

St. Louis Public Radio | By Olivia Mizelle
Published July 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Mosquito.
Jimmy Chan
/
via Pexels
The percentage of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in St. Louis County has risen dramatically since 2022. The county this week announced the first mosquitos this year tested positive for West Nile.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has confirmed its first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the summer.

The mosquito samples were collected from both north and west county.

In 2023, the percentage of mosquitoes testing positive for the virus skyrocketed to 23%, up from just 2.6% the year prior. Last year, it was nearly 22%.

In humans, the virus can cause about 1 in 5 infected people to experience symptoms such as headache, rash, fever and body aches. People over 50, those with weakened immune systems and those with chronic illnesses are at risk of more severe symptoms or even death.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile virus. For prevention until mosquitoes die off in the fall, the health department urges people to:

  • Wear long sleeves and pants outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk.
  • Use EPA-registered insect repellents, like those with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.
  • Eliminate standing water from items like buckets, toys and flowerpots.

The health department uses a science-based approach called Integrated Pest Management to control disease-carrying mosquitoes. This method focuses on monitoring mosquito populations and treating only when necessary to reduce risk while minimizing environmental impact.
