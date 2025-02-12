© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plane slides off the runway at St. Louis airport

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kate Grumke
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:26 PM CST
A commercial jet slid off of the runway at St.Louis-Lambert International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Courtesy
/
GoJet Airlines
A commercial jet slid off of the runway at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday morning.

A plane slid off the runway at Lambert International Airport on Wednesday and went into a section of grass.

No one was injured, and emergency crews met the aircraft, according to a press release.

This happened as the plane landed around 11 a.m. At noon, there was a half-inch of snow at Lambert, according to the National Weather Service.

The flight was operated by GoJet Airlines, which is a United Express carrier. It was flying to St. Louis from the Washington, D.C., area.

The plane was carrying 27 individuals, including the crew. A spokesperson for GoJet Airlines said all passengers were safely transported to the concourse.

The runway where the incident happened was still closed Wednesday evening.
Tags
News Briefs St. Louis Lambert International AirportSnowWinter StormTop StoriesAirplane
Kate Grumke
Kate Grumke covers the environment, climate and agriculture for St. Louis Public Radio and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Kate Grumke
Related Content