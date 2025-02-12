Plane slides off the runway at St. Louis airport

A plane slid off the runway at Lambert International Airport on Wednesday and went into a section of grass.

No one was injured, and emergency crews met the aircraft, according to a press release.

This happened as the plane landed around 11 a.m. At noon, there was a half-inch of snow at Lambert, according to the National Weather Service.

The flight was operated by GoJet Airlines, which is a United Express carrier. It was flying to St. Louis from the Washington, D.C., area.

The plane was carrying 27 individuals, including the crew. A spokesperson for GoJet Airlines said all passengers were safely transported to the concourse.

The runway where the incident happened was still closed Wednesday evening.