© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis snowstorm concerns melt away, but officials advise caution on evening commute

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kate Grumke
Published February 12, 2025 at 2:30 PM CST
Snow plows make their way down Interstate 44 during the latest round of precipitation on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in south St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Snowplows make their way down Interstate 44 during the latest round of precipitation on Wednesday in south St. Louis.

Snow has largely passed the St. Louis region ahead of Wednesday's evening commute, but there still could be spots of weather.

The St. Louis region is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m., and National Weather Service forecasters said there could still be up to an inch of accumulation in the afternoon and evening. It will also be cold tonight, with freezing drizzle and intermittent light snow, which could lead to slippery spots during the evening commute.

Many school districts had snow days or switched to virtual learning because of the expected weather. Others have canceled after-school activities.

The National Weather Service said snow totals were on the low end of forecasts, measuring about a half-inch at noon at Lambert International Airport.

An official with the Missouri Department of Transportation said the St. Louis region’s roads are largely wet instead of snowy, but they are still slick.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it’s still important to drive carefully. That’s especially true on bridges and ramps that could be more icy.
Tags
News Briefs SnowSnow RemovalSnow DayMissouri Department of TransportationNational Weather ServiceTop Stories
Kate Grumke
Kate Grumke covers the environment, climate and agriculture for St. Louis Public Radio and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Kate Grumke
Related Content