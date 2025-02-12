St. Louis snowstorm concerns melt away, but officials advise caution on evening commute

Snow has largely passed the St. Louis region ahead of Wednesday's evening commute, but there still could be spots of weather.

The St. Louis region is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m., and National Weather Service forecasters said there could still be up to an inch of accumulation in the afternoon and evening. It will also be cold tonight, with freezing drizzle and intermittent light snow, which could lead to slippery spots during the evening commute.

Many school districts had snow days or switched to virtual learning because of the expected weather. Others have canceled after-school activities.

The National Weather Service said snow totals were on the low end of forecasts, measuring about a half-inch at noon at Lambert International Airport.

An official with the Missouri Department of Transportation said the St. Louis region’s roads are largely wet instead of snowy, but they are still slick.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it’s still important to drive carefully. That’s especially true on bridges and ramps that could be more icy.