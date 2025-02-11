St. Louis region prepping for snow and sleet again with the biggest impact expected Wednesday

St. Louis regional officials are preparing for snow and sleet this week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Delia said snow is expected to pass through southeast Missouri and southern Illinois on Tuesday. She said a narrow band is forecast to drop one to two inches in that area, with three inches possible in isolated pockets.

“And areas to the north are going to see little to no snow,” Delia said. “We could see a dusting up to maybe half an inch of snow as far north as the I-70 corridor. But as we get further and further away from southeast Missouri, the chances of seeing snow go down.”

Wednesday, though, is expected to bring wintry weather to places like St. Louis and St. Louis County. Delia said the scope and impact have not fully formulated yet.

Delia said the system in question will mainly affect northern, central and northeast Missouri and western Illinois.

“For Wednesday, we're going to see wintry precipitation across the St Louis metro, but exactly how much and where still remains uncertain,” Delia said. “We could see one to four inches of snow across the metro, with sleet mixed in. The highest amounts are most likely to be across the northern Metro, with the southern Metro seeing less. But as we refine our forecast, we could see some changes in the exact amounts.”

St. Louis officials say they’re pretreating roads with salt and chemicals to try to prevent whatever falls on Wednesday from sticking as much as possible. The Missouri and Illinois transportation departments are also making plans to deal with the storm.

Conner Kerrigan, a spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, said that the city again won’t plow residential streets — as has been the case in recent history.

“The reason for this is because our snowplow trucks are really large, and we run the risk of knocking off mirrors and burying cars,” Kerrigan said. “If you look back, we did try plowing the residential streets in 2014, and that caused a lot of problems. We knocked off a lot of mirrors. We buried a lot of cars. People were pretty upset.”

Last month, a storm that dumped as much as 10 inches of snow and sleet left many city residents frustrated as they were stuck in their homes as roads remained snow covered and icy for days.

Kerrigan said Jones’ office is working with Alderman Shane Cohn of the 3rd Ward to potentially change the city’s ordinances to better prepare for snowstorms. That could include a restriction saying someone can only park their car on one side of the street, which would allow better access for plows.

He also said the city ordered smaller plow trucks “better equipped to go down those residential streets without causing all of those issues.”

“Those have been ordered. However, we expect them to get here sometime in the spring or summer, so those smaller plow trucks will be ready for next season,” he said.

City officials are asking people not to park on snow routes if possible. If they can’t move their cars, they’re asked to park no more than 12 inches from the curb. Any cars that are more than 12 inches from the curb will be towed.