Legal Roundtable tackles Missouri redistricting, Roundup cancer lawsuit and more

Missouri is one of several states where state officials are working quickly to redraw voting maps to benefit the Trump administration and congressional Republicans before the next election.

Those efforts have hit multiple legal obstacles in the Show Me State, including lawsuits and a looming referendum. How these legal battles end could decide the political future of Missouri, and even the country.

In this month’s Legal Roundtable, City of St. Louis Judicial Commissioner Erica Slater, former Chief Magistrate Judge in the Eastern District of Missouri Nannette Baker, and former Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court Michael Wolff analyze those possibilities.

They also provide insight on the top legal topics of the moment, including why the Missouri Supreme Court won’t take up the appeal of a $611 million verdict over the weed killer Roundup, a new lawsuit from a victim of the 2022 CVPA school shooting against BJC Healthcare, and more.

