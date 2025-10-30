St. Louis invests $14M in winter sheltering amid expectation of greater need after tornado

City officials announced a “historic” investment into winter sheltering for people struggling with housing ahead of a winter in which the St. Louis homeless population is expected to be larger due to people displaced by the May 16 tornado.

Mayor Cara Spencer and several members of the Board of Aldermen announced they would fast-track three bills worth $13.7 million to fund winter operations, seeking to help shelter displaced and unhoused people this winter.

Board of Aldermen members Alisha Sonnier, Rasheen Aldridge and Shameem Clark Hubbard will bring the three bills Friday that would use interest funds accrued by the Rams settlement money and an unusual dip into the city’s general reserve.

“We know this is still not enough, but it is a very considerable investment on the part of the city,” Spencer said. “We believe very strongly and are committed to the recovery of our residents following the May 16 tornado.”

Aldridge will introduce a bill to allocate $1 million in accrued Rams settlement interest to the Impacted Tenants fund in an effort to provide affected individuals with more money to help them relocate.

Sonnier’s bill will allocate $3.6 million from the same interest fund toward enabling rapid activation and additional winter weather facilities. The funds will extend hours at those facilities and provide aid, outreach and transportation to shelters.

Part of Sonnier’s bill brings back the city’s warming buses. Former Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration stopped the service two years ago , citing a focus on supporting sheltering operations.

“We know that a single night without shelter and subfreezing temperatures can mean the difference between life and death,” Sonnier said of the bills. “We also know that emergency shelter is just one step in the larger pathway towards stability, housing, and dignity. … This is merely a first step of many on a long road through winter.”

The third bill introduced by Shameem Clark Hubbard taps into a $9.3 million one-time surplus from the general reserve fund from last year’s budget for winter-related emergency housing, shelter, repair and rental assistance, along with other needs for unsheltered people.

Spencer said the $13.7 million from the three bills joins roughly $93 million in funds already allocated or spent on tornado relief.

Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said the city legislature will fast-track the legislation, suspending board rules on Friday to introduce the bills, which will be heard in committees next week and then voted on again next Friday.

Green said the bills should be passed in two weeks’ time. She noted that spending also needs to be fast-tracked as winter is quickly approaching. Last night at a meeting of the Board of Budget and Public Employees, city staff revealed that while $23 million in Rams settlement funds have been allocated, only $4 million has been spent.

“We've known that since Day 1 (or) 2 we move way too slow, and we can stand up here and talk process all day long and all the rules we're required to go through because of charter ordinances or whatever,” Green said during Wednesday night's meeting. “But at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter; we’re not getting it out the door fast enough.”

Green noted there is language in the bill to enable emergency procurement, which will expedite spending on the new tranche of money to avoid the same issues.

“We need to fast-track other processes in the cities to make sure that we can get these funds into the hands of providers before it gets cold,” Green said.

Spencer said the city can call this winter a success if there are no deaths from exposure. This February, an unsheltered woman died near City Hall due to cold weather.

When asked about calls to allocate the full $280 million in Rams settlement funding toward tornado relief, Spencer said a large investment using those funds will be announced soon. She added that the Rams settlement money puts the city in a “lucky spot,” as other cities in this scenario would not have the extra funding to use on relief.

“There is going to be a considerable investment in north St. Louis,” Spencer said. “I think it's absolutely necessary to the success of our region to do that.”

