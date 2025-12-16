St. Louis City SC goes young with its choice for its next head coach

St. Louis City SC has a new head coach.

The team announced Tuesday that Yoann Damet will manage the team in the upcoming season. The 35-year-old will be one of the youngest MLS coaches, but he has plenty of experience in the league. Damet previously served as interim head coach at FC Cincinnati and was most recently an assistant coach with the Columbus Crew. He was also a coach for the LA Galaxy.

City SC’s new sporting director, Corey Wray, previously worked with Damet in Columbus.

“Yoann has all the attributes we were looking for in a manager and aligns closely with the vision and direction we have for this team,” Wray said in a statement announcing the hire. “He has invaluable experience working with some of the best teams and coaches in the league that I am sure will help him get the best out of our players.”

Initial reaction to the hire from fans acknowledged the club is taking risks.

“(Damet) blends modern European positional play with the physical and transitional demands of MLS,” soccer podcast Ball Watching host Jake Koenig posted on X. “Definitely taking some swings, but reading between the lines, really feels like a long-term project is the takeaway.”

City SC, in its first three years in Major League Soccer, has already had two permanent head coaches and two interim managers. Damet is taking over for David Critchley, who had led the team since May after the firing of Olof Mellberg, who lasted less than a half-season.

City SC will open the 2026 season at home on Feb. 21 against Charlotte.