St. Louis will add extra shelter beds this winter — it's not enough

As St. Louis approaches the cold winter months, city officials announced a plan Wednesday to fund about 160 extra shelter beds.

That's in addition to around 340 emergency beds and around 500 transitional beds available year-round, but it’s still not enough to meet demand, officials say. In October, 466 people were turned away because there were not enough beds, according to data from the Institute for Community Alliances.

Teka Childress, a board member with the St. Louis City Continuum of Care, said she is grateful for the additional beds but worries for those who won’t be able to find shelter on the harshest nights of the year.

“We know for certain that we don't have enough beds for those who are at risk,” Childress said.

St. Louis Department of Human Services Director Adam Pearson said he is working on regional solutions to the housing shortage. In the meantime, the department is collaborating with nonprofits and outreach groups to continue providing relief to people experiencing homelessness.

“There's a lot of people who might be stuck outside, we want to make sure that there are some options available for them,” Pearson said.

The additional beds will be funded by federal recovery money through the American Rescue Plan Act. The department is also contributing supplies such as sleeping cots and blankets to verified pop-up shelters and outreach organizations.

This week, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed legislation making it easier to open shelters and transitional housing by amending the city’s zoning code.

“My administration is committed to finding sustainable long-term solutions, but we also have a responsibility to step up our efforts in the winter, and that’s what we’re doing,” Jones said in a statement.

The Continuum of Care is seeking to raise money to provide 150 additional beds this winter.

“We want our community to help us make sure that we have enough for everyone to be safe, at least in the worst weather,” Childress said.

The majority of inclement weather beds are set to become available starting on Dec. 1. The beds will be distributed to the following locations:



Biddle Housing Opportunities Center: 52

Gateway 180: 15

Americorps (operating at 20 degrees and below, Wednesday-Sunday): 35-40

Wellston Loop Community Development Corporation (operating at 32 degrees and below): 15

Peter & Paul Community Services: 40

To find shelter and resources, city officials recommend dialing 211.