St. Louis County health officials warn of increase in deaths from powerful opioid

Health officials in St. Louis County want more people to carry the overdose reversal drug naloxone as deaths due to a super-potent opioid are becoming more common in the region.

Although the number of opioid-related deaths in St. Louis County has been decreasing since 2022, health officials are concerned about the local emergence of carfentanil , a lab-made drug similar to the opioid fentanyl.

This year, seven people in the county have died after taking the drug, said Health Director Kanika Cunningham. That’s compared with just one person the year before.

“We’ve never seen that many overdoses due to carfentanil,” she said. “Across the nation we’re seeing increases and it’s unfortunately making its way into the illicit drug supply.”

Carfentanil is more powerful and dangerous than fentanyl and other synthetic drugs. Sometimes it’s even used to tranquilize large animals. But because it’s an opioid, naloxone (sometimes called by its brand name, Narcan) still works to revive those who have overdosed after taking it — it just may take a few doses.

“We are telling people that it may take three or four doses,” she said. “Before, people could use one or two doses. So I'm really encouraging people to carry not just one box of naloxone, but at this point, carry at least three or four.”

It’s common that people who buy street drugs aren’t sure of what they’re using, Cunningham said. That makes staying safe even more important.

“It can be cocaine and fentanyl. It can be carfentanil and meth,” she said. “And so the individual who uses, unfortunately, they don't know what they're taking until an expected event occurs."

The health department has been installing naloxone distribution boxes around the county, with the goal of putting more than 40 in high-traffic areas and parts of the region with a high prevalence of drug use.

“Fentanyl was a game-changer with overdose deaths, and really caused the first spike [in overdose deaths],” said County Executive Sam Page. “Now, we have a drug that is 100 times more powerful. We need to get ready for it.”

Tuesday, the county announced it’s installing a touch-screen naloxone “vending machine” in the lobby of the St. Louis County government headquarters in downtown Clayton.