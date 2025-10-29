Kehoe announces food aid in response to lack of SNAP benefits for November

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced funding for Missouri food aid programs Wednesday in light of impending SNAP cuts.

The state is transferring $10.6 million to Missouri Area Agencies on Aging to provide meals to seniors across Missouri. The funding is coming from the Senior Services Growth and Development fund.

Additionally, $5 million will be given to Missouri food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding.

The announcement comes as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is set to stop November benefits nationwide due to the government shutdown.

Over 650,000 Missourians receive SNAP benefits.

The announcement said there is no mechanism in state appropriations that would transfer to cover the funding for SNAP.

“While the state of Missouri cannot fully replace federal SNAP benefits for those who rely on them, we are working to expedite additional funding sources to assist Missouri's senior population and food banks,” Kehoe said in the statement.

The statement said the Missouri Department of Social Services is prepared to issue November SNAP benefits once the government reopens.