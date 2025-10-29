© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
How to find SNAP alternatives in the St. Louis region – and how to help

St. Louis Public Radio | By Andrea Y. Henderson
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Operation Food Search’s food donation pins, pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, are displayed at the City Foundry in St. Louis’ Midtown neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Hosea Jackson, community outreach director for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, packs boxes of food with Antoinette Brown, of Normandy, and Kimberly Brasher, of the Walnut Park neighborhood, on Tuesday at the organization’s headquarters in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood. Jackson said he’s seen the number of residents served by the Urban League’s food pantry skyrocket over the past several months. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when Nov. 1 hits,” he said. “We’re going to do as much as we can, as long as we can.”

Food pantries across the St. Louis area are preparing for an influx of people requesting assistance with meals since hundreds of thousands of people in the region will not receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to feed their families next month due to the government shutdown.

Some pantry workers say that besides food donations, volunteers and monetary donations are necessary to help feed families. Workers suggest going to pantries sooner rather than later to ensure people in need get food. They are expecting a higher number of families to feed since the shutdown is also affecting federal employees and people receiving government benefits.

St. Louis Public Radio compiled a list of over 50 pantries in the region that are providing food to families in need. Some require appointments or identification and proof of residency to receive food.

Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map below to find locations, addresses, operation dates/times and contact information.

Mapped locations are listed below:

Missouri

St. Louis:

  • Isaiah 58 Ministries 
  • Guardian Angel Settlement at Hosea House
  • Urban League Food Pantry
  • Carondelet Community Betterment Federation Inc.
  • New Journey Baptist Church
  • St. Vincent de Paul Church
  • Wilhelmina Hardin Food Pantry
  • Salvation Army Booth Manor
  • Solomon's Temple Church
  • International Institute of St. Louis
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help 
  • People's Community Action Corporation Southside Center
  • The Wesley House
  • Northside Seventh-day Adventist Church Pantry
Craig Brown, an Urban League Food Pantry volunteer from Normandy, reaches for a bag of frozen strawberries to place in residents’ food boxes on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at the organization’s headquarters in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Craig Brown, an Urban League Food Pantry volunteer from Normandy, reaches for a bag of frozen strawberries to place in residents’ food boxes on Tuesday.
St. Louis-area residents fill out paperwork to receive boxes of food from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis food pantry on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at the organization’s headquarters in the city’s Fountain Park neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis-area residents fill out paperwork to receive boxes of food from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis food pantry on Tuesday in the city’s Fountain Park neighborhood.

St. Louis County:

  • Webster-Rock Hill Ministries
  • Affton Christian Food Pantry
  • Urban League Food Pantry
  • Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry
  • Community Action Agency of St. Louis
  • Circle of Concern 
  • Loaves and Fishes
  • Stafford Foundation
  • Ascension Food Pantry
  • Faith Church Sunset Hills Food Pantry
  • Faith Church Earth City Food Pantry
  • Hope Church
  • Community Helping Ministry
  • TEAM Food Pantry
  • Feed My People South County
  • Ozark Food Pantry
  • Blessed Teresa of Calcutta 1
  • City of Peace Pantry
  • All Nations Resource Center

St. Charles County:

  • Grace Gospel Temple
  • Oasis Food Pantry
  • Immaculate Conception Dardenne
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society
  • Salvation Army O'Fallon

Jefferson County:

  • Feed My People High Ridge
  • Gateway Food Pantry
  • Salvation Army Arnold
  • Sister Christine's Pantry

Franklin County:

  • Agape Help House of Pacific
Antoinette Brown, an Urban League Food Pantry volunteer from Normandy, hands food to a community member on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at the organization’s headquarters in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Antoinette Brown, an Urban League Food Pantry volunteer from Normandy, hands food to a community member on Tuesday in north St. Louis.

Illinois

St. Clair County:

  • Urban League Food Pantry
  • Law and Grace Ministries
  • Community Interfaith Food Pantry
  • Salvation Army Belleville 
  • Caseyville Emergency Food Pantry
  • Collinsville Food Pantry
  • The Mind of Christ Church
  • Jeremiah's Food Pantry

Madison County:

  • Glen-Ed Pantry
  • Community Hope Center
  • Crisis Food Center
  • Highland Area Christian Services
  • City Temple Food Pantry

Monroe County:

  • Hope Food Pantry
Andrea Y. Henderson
Andrea covers race, identity & culture at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Andrea Y. Henderson
