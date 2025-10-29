How to find SNAP alternatives in the St. Louis region – and how to help
Food pantries across the St. Louis area are preparing for an influx of people requesting assistance with meals since hundreds of thousands of people in the region will not receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to feed their families next month due to the government shutdown.
Some pantry workers say that besides food donations, volunteers and monetary donations are necessary to help feed families. Workers suggest going to pantries sooner rather than later to ensure people in need get food. They are expecting a higher number of families to feed since the shutdown is also affecting federal employees and people receiving government benefits.
St. Louis Public Radio compiled a list of over 50 pantries in the region that are providing food to families in need. Some require appointments or identification and proof of residency to receive food.
Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map below to find locations, addresses, operation dates/times and contact information.
Mapped locations are listed below:
Missouri
St. Louis:
- Isaiah 58 Ministries
- Guardian Angel Settlement at Hosea House
- Urban League Food Pantry
- Carondelet Community Betterment Federation Inc.
- New Journey Baptist Church
- St. Vincent de Paul Church
- Wilhelmina Hardin Food Pantry
- Salvation Army Booth Manor
- Solomon's Temple Church
- International Institute of St. Louis
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- People's Community Action Corporation Southside Center
- The Wesley House
- Northside Seventh-day Adventist Church Pantry
St. Louis County:
- Webster-Rock Hill Ministries
- Affton Christian Food Pantry
- Urban League Food Pantry
- Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry
- Community Action Agency of St. Louis
- Circle of Concern
- Loaves and Fishes
- Stafford Foundation
- Ascension Food Pantry
- Faith Church Sunset Hills Food Pantry
- Faith Church Earth City Food Pantry
- Hope Church
- Community Helping Ministry
- TEAM Food Pantry
- Feed My People South County
- Ozark Food Pantry
- Blessed Teresa of Calcutta 1
- City of Peace Pantry
- All Nations Resource Center
St. Charles County:
- Grace Gospel Temple
- Oasis Food Pantry
- Immaculate Conception Dardenne
- St. Vincent de Paul Society
- Salvation Army O'Fallon
Jefferson County:
- Feed My People High Ridge
- Gateway Food Pantry
- Salvation Army Arnold
- Sister Christine's Pantry
Franklin County:
- Agape Help House of Pacific
Illinois
St. Clair County:
- Urban League Food Pantry
- Law and Grace Ministries
- Community Interfaith Food Pantry
- Salvation Army Belleville
- Caseyville Emergency Food Pantry
- Collinsville Food Pantry
- The Mind of Christ Church
- Jeremiah's Food Pantry
Madison County:
- Glen-Ed Pantry
- Community Hope Center
- Crisis Food Center
- Highland Area Christian Services
- City Temple Food Pantry
Monroe County:
- Hope Food Pantry