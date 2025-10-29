How to find SNAP alternatives in the St. Louis region – and how to help

Food pantries across the St. Louis area are preparing for an influx of people requesting assistance with meals since hundreds of thousands of people in the region will not receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to feed their families next month due to the government shutdown.

Some pantry workers say that besides food donations, volunteers and monetary donations are necessary to help feed families. Workers suggest going to pantries sooner rather than later to ensure people in need get food. They are expecting a higher number of families to feed since the shutdown is also affecting federal employees and people receiving government benefits.

St. Louis Public Radio compiled a list of over 50 pantries in the region that are providing food to families in need. Some require appointments or identification and proof of residency to receive food.

Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map below to find locations, addresses, operation dates/times and contact information.

Mapped locations are listed below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Craig Brown, an Urban League Food Pantry volunteer from Normandy, reaches for a bag of frozen strawberries to place in residents’ food boxes on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis-area residents fill out paperwork to receive boxes of food from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis food pantry on Tuesday in the city’s Fountain Park neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Antoinette Brown, an Urban League Food Pantry volunteer from Normandy, hands food to a community member on Tuesday in north St. Louis.

