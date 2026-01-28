Former Circus Flora leader pleads guilty to stealing from the St. Louis nonprofit

A former president of the board of Circus Flora has admitted to stealing more than $100,000 from the St. Louis arts institution.

George Pace, 63, pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of wire fraud. He will be sentenced in May.

Pace admitted that he obtained a credit card connected to Circus Flora's accounts without permission of the organization and used it for personal expenses like skin care and restaurants. He used a second organizational card for horseback riding and other personal expenses and lied about the spending when confronted.

Pace also used money meant to pay down a line of credit for personal use and diverted donor checks to his personal account.

He was first elected to the board in 2020 and later became president. The thefts took place between December 2022 and September 2023.

In a statement, Circus Flora Executive Director Jack Marsh said the organization is grateful for the work of law enforcement and prosecutors and had changed its internal processes to prevent future theft.

“As a purveyor of joy, Circus Flora is eager to move past this unpleasant matter and continue to bring its special brand of magic to the people of St. Louis and beyond,” Marsh said.

