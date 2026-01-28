St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers seem poised for another big raise

Patrol officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department appear poised to get another significant raise.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association is holding meetings starting Wednesday night to outline a proposed contract to its members. Though the terms of the deal were not public, sources say it includes a 7% raise in the first year.

A two-year contract ratified in 2023 gave police officers their largest raises in almost 30 years. That was followed in 2025 by a 7% raise .

If ratified, the new deal would be the first between the union and the state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners. The contract would trigger automatic matching raises for St. Louis firefighters. Those salaries, along with the required pension spending, would cost the city more than $13 million.

That could complicate efforts to boost pay for other city employees. A study released in November found salary ranges for almost all civil service employees were lower than their peers in similar public and private-sector jobs.