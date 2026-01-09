© 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis police chief takes second job with University of Missouri-St. Louis

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Chief Robert Tracy, of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, speaks on Friday, April 21, 2023, during a press conference regarding his first 100 days in the office at the police headquarters in Downtown West.
Rachel Lippmann
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy, pictured in 2023 at a press conference about his first 100 days on the job, has taken a second job as a consultant to the University of Missouri-St. Louis' criminology department.

The chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been hired as a consultant to the criminology and criminal justice department at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The school announced the deal with Robert Tracy on Tuesday. He started in his new role on Jan. 1. Terms were not disclosed, but Tracy confirmed Thursday that he would receive $100,000.

“I'm consulting. I'll be looking at curriculum with them,” he said in remarks to news outlets. “I'll be taking a look at what type of seminars they're giving, what would be practical or applicable to what they're trying to do for the semesters where they can bring me in for my experiences.”

The department’s chair, Chris Sullivan, said in a statement posted online that the school and the police department have a long history of working together.

“Those collaborations, including past work with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, have benefited our students and faculty. We welcome Chief Tracy’s engagement with our department and the community at large,” he said.

The city will pay Tracy $183,000. During his first three years with the department, the St. Louis Police Foundation, a nonprofit, stepped up to provide a salary supplement. The UMSL role is intended to replace that funding.
Tags
News Briefs Robert TracyUniversity of Missouri - St. LouisSt. Louis Metropolitan Police DepartmentTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
Related Content