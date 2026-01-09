St. Louis police chief takes second job with University of Missouri-St. Louis

The chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been hired as a consultant to the criminology and criminal justice department at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The school announced the deal with Robert Tracy on Tuesday. He started in his new role on Jan. 1. Terms were not disclosed, but Tracy confirmed Thursday that he would receive $100,000.

“I'm consulting. I'll be looking at curriculum with them,” he said in remarks to news outlets. “I'll be taking a look at what type of seminars they're giving, what would be practical or applicable to what they're trying to do for the semesters where they can bring me in for my experiences.”

The department’s chair, Chris Sullivan, said in a statement posted online that the school and the police department have a long history of working together.

“Those collaborations, including past work with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, have benefited our students and faculty. We welcome Chief Tracy’s engagement with our department and the community at large,” he said.

The city will pay Tracy $183,000. During his first three years with the department, the St. Louis Police Foundation, a nonprofit, stepped up to provide a salary supplement. The UMSL role is intended to replace that funding.

