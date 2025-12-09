St. Louis Police Chief Tracy inks new contract, extends role until 2029

St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy signed a new three-year contract this week.

The deal, which will see the chief continue to lead the department until at least Jan. 1, 2029, was approved by the Board of Police Commissioners unanimously. Tracy signed the contract Monday.

The board approved a $183,000 annual salary. In a release, the board pointed to Tracy’s guidance during the department’s transfer to state control and a reported 42% and 31% decline in violent crime and homicides, respectively.

Tracy’s current salary of $175,000 is bolstered by an extra $100,000 a year from donors through the St. Louis Police Foundation. However, that bonus pay is expected to end this year.

“This is a noble profession, and through teamwork and dedication of the men and women of the SLMPD and our partnership with the community, we are making St. Louis safer for residents and visitors alike,” Tracy said in a statement.

Tracy has led the department since January 2023 after working in Wilmington, Delaware. The board’s renewal of his contract was the first since he was hired.

“Under the Chief’s leadership, the brave men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are helping drive down violent crime across the city,” Board of Police Commissioners President Chris Saracino said in a statement. “We want to build on this trend and make St. Louis safer, which will strengthen our entire region.”

Tracy’s original hiring marked the first time the department hired a chief from outside of its ranks . Then-Mayor Tishaura Jones said he had a “proven track record” for reducing violent crime.

In Delaware, Tracy oversaw a 27% drop in crime overall and a 50% fall in shootings.

“There’s a lot of places I could have applied to, and this was the only place I did,” Tracy said at the time. “I saw how much hope was here.”

On Tuesday, Mayor Cara Spencer said: “St. Louis has made remarkable progress in public safety with Chief Robert Tracy at the helm of the SLMPD. I have full confidence in Chief Tracy, and I'm grateful for his leadership and look forward to our continued collaboration to make St. Louis safer.”