A stretch of I-64 in St. Charles County will soon have 3 lanes

The Missouri Department of Transportation celebrated the completion of the first section of the Interstate 64 widening project Tuesday morning as part of the work to improve I-70 from Wentzville to Warrenton.

MoDOT workers completed work last month on adding a third lane to a five-mile stretch of Interstate 64 from Route K to Winghaven Boulevard. This stretch of highway is set to open before the end of the year, weather permitting.

Another five miles of I-64 from Winghaven to I-70 is scheduled to be completed this summer.

This was one step in a $600 million project adding a third lane of traffic and making other improvements to I-70 from Wentzville to Warrenton, which is set to conclude in December 2028.

There is still a lot of construction left to complete, said Eric Kopinski, Improve I-70 Program Director for MoDOT.

“For the next couple years there will still be significant work taking place while we make these improvements,” Kopinski said. “That’s our message to travelers is, really from Wentzville to Warrenton there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Kopinski said this is the largest single project in MoDOT history.

Plans include:

Constructing a third lane in each direction on I-70 from Warrenton to I-64 in Wentzville, including replacing the existing I-70 lanes with new full-depth concrete pavement.

Interchange improvements at I-70 and the I-64/Route 61 interchange.

Interchange and outer road improvements in Foristell, Wright City, Warrenton, and at Route Z.

Realignment at the railroad bridge on I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and Route Z.

Addition of a third lane of travel to eastbound and westbound I-64 between I-70 and Route K.

These changes should reduce traffic on I-64 and I-70, MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Tom Evers said.

“I know a lot of people have talked for many years about the congestion on I-64, how critical it is for them to get to and from work, school, to go across the state,” Evers said. “This is a major connecting corridor across the state.”

Construction will close several areas of I-70.

From Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 9 a.m., the westbound right lane of I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and the Foristell Weigh Station will be closed to shift the lanes to the right.

The westbound exit and entrance ramps to David Hoekel Parkway and the westbound Weigh Station at Foristell will also be closed during that time to move the barrier wall.

Kopinski said travelers should drive slowly in work zones and give workers room to do their jobs.