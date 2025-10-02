Four years after their first collaborative sticker-design contest, the St. Louis County Library and the St. Louis County Board of Elections have teamed up again for the 2025 edition of the competition.

This time, they’ve introduced a new category meant to engage youth from sixth through 12th grade: “Future Voter.”

St. Louis County Library director and CEO Kristen Sorth and St. Louis County Board of Elections public information officer Kate Springer joined Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to share how the change has been inspired by the participation in the 2021 contest.

“These competitions have gotten really popular across the country,” Springer said. “We've heard time and time again from parents who actually suggested the ‘Future voter’ sticker to us. This is just a way that we're listening to our voters, and we're pretty excited to see what kind of designs we'll get this year.”

The library and elections board have maintained a longstanding partnership. More than 40% of ballots cast in the November 2024 election were cast at an SLCL branch, Springer noted.

The 2025 Voting Sticker contest runs now until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 17. For more information, including rules for entry and templates for submitting a design, visit the library’s website .

To learn how many categories and winners are part of the contest, what makes an off-year a great time to encourage folks to think about voting, and where the winning designs could show up, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube or click the play button below.

'I Voted' sticker contest in St. Louis County focuses on sixth- through 12th graders