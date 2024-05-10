© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis On The Air host Elaine Cha on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at St. Louis Public Radio’s headquarters in Grand Center.

Elaine Cha

“St. Louis on the Air” Host/Producer

Elaine Cha is the host/producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio. Her past work includes journalistic storytelling and producing engagement programming/content for Southern California Public Radio; Nine Network (now Nine PBS); the Ferguson Commission; Regional Arts Commission; Forward Through Ferguson; and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, through which she co-edited the Humans of St. Louis book. Elaine joined St. Louis Public Radio in November 2022.

