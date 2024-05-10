Elaine Cha is the host/producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio. Her past work includes journalistic storytelling and producing engagement programming/content for Southern California Public Radio; Nine Network (now Nine PBS); the Ferguson Commission; Regional Arts Commission; Forward Through Ferguson; and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, through which she co-edited the Humans of St. Louis book. Elaine joined St. Louis Public Radio in November 2022.