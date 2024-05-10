Elaine Cha“St. Louis on the Air” Host/Producer
Elaine Cha is the host/producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio. Her past work includes journalistic storytelling and producing engagement programming/content for Southern California Public Radio; Nine Network (now Nine PBS); the Ferguson Commission; Regional Arts Commission; Forward Through Ferguson; and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, through which she co-edited the Humans of St. Louis book. Elaine joined St. Louis Public Radio in November 2022.
Praxis Cohorts supports faith leaders working to foster relationships among people of faith who hold different political views but share community priorities.
Soul Spa Collective, a new wellness group, is promoting self-care practices that prioritize community connection.
Mike Isaacson, Muny executive producer and artistic director, describes this season’s premieres of “Waitress” and “In the Heights.”
Recent John Burroughs graduate and Lake St. Louis resident Shangri-La Hou discusses themes of nature, spirituality, identity and place in her work, and poetry as a tool for self-expression and raising ecological awareness.
The inaugural cohort of the St. Louis-based initiative graduated last fall. A new cohort starts the program later this year.
NPR TV critic and media analyst Eric Deggans discusses the effects Ferguson protest footage and other video by non-journalists had on news and other media.
Shannon Lee speaks to principles that guided the life of her father, legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, as well as her own.
Solid Sound Collective – a project of the nonprofit Action Art Collaborative – brought five local musicians together to produce a set of original songs based on interviews with St. Louis activists and community advocates.
The St. Louis Fed’s 2024 economic equity report on young adults, ages 18-24, shows that many have no income, struggle with mental health and face varying degrees of financial stability by race.
University of Missouri-Columbia professor and researcher Megan Gilligan discusses how adult sibling relationships change over time and the effects that can have on personal and family well-being.
Conservationist Julie Packard, who leads the Monterey Bay Aquarium, discusses how the Midwest plays an important role in ensuring ocean health.
Recipients of 2023 Neighborhood Transformation Grants discuss how they’re using that money to transform St. Louis neighborhoods.