How a St. Louis nonprofit is fighting childhood malnutrition in Haiti
Childhood hunger and illness in Haiti has been the focus of St. Louis-based non-profit Meds & Food for Kids since 2003. The organization has helped feed more than one million children while keeping the solutions effective, sustainable and local to Haiti. Chris Greene, CEO of Meds & Food for Kids, and Ertharin Cousin, CEO and managing director of the nonprofit Food Systems for the Future, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the global food insecurity crisis and why should stay aware of humanitarian efforts.
To learn more from Chris Greene and Ertharin Cousin, including their experiences with the United Nations, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.
Related Event
What: Zero Hunger: Doing What Works
When: 5:30 - 8:00 p.m., September 18
Where: The Courses at Forest Park (6141 Lagoon Dr. St. Louis, MO 63112)
“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Darrious Varner is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.