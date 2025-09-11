Childhood hunger and illness in Haiti has been the focus of St. Louis-based non-profit Meds & Food for Kids since 2003. The organization has helped feed more than one million children while keeping the solutions effective, sustainable and local to Haiti. Chris Greene, CEO of Meds & Food for Kids, and Ertharin Cousin, CEO and managing director of the nonprofit Food Systems for the Future, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the global food insecurity crisis and why should stay aware of humanitarian efforts.

To learn more from Chris Greene and Ertharin Cousin, including their experiences with the United Nations, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

How a St. Louis nonprofit is fighting childhood malnutrition in Haiti Listen • 25:55

Related Event

What: Zero Hunger: Doing What Works

When: 5:30 - 8:00 p.m., September 18

Where: The Courses at Forest Park (6141 Lagoon Dr. St. Louis, MO 63112)