Nominations for 2024’s best local theater unveiled by St. Louis Theater Circle

St. Louis’ best theater performances of the year are being honored again. On Tuesday, the St. Louis Theater Circle announced its nominations for 2024.

The Muny is the top contender this year with 30 nominations across its seven productions in 2024 including “Les Misérables” and “Dreamgirls.”

There are 34 awards up for grabs, including a new category — “Outstanding Projections of Special Effects.” The group of of theater writers considered approximately 112 productions for this year's awards.

The full list of nominations are below. The winners will be announced at the 12th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards gala on March 24 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, on Webster University’s campus.

The nominees for the 12th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Ricki Franklin, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Amy Loui, “Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis

Jasmine Cheri Rush, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Zoe Vonder Haar, “Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis

Susan Wylie, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Danny Brown, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre

Joseph Garner, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),”” Albion Theatre

Isaiah Di Lorenzo, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre

Joel Moses, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Spencer Sickmann, “Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Caroline Amos, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Emily Baker, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre

Claire Coffey, “Bell, Book and Candle,” Stray Dog Theatre

LaWanda Jackson, “Don’t Be a Hero, Thank You,” Prison Performing Arts

Kelley Weber, “The Roommate,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Alan Knoll, “We All Fall Down,” New Jewish Theatre

Bryce A. Miller, “Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre

Ben Ritchie, “Red Jasper,” Michael Madden Productions

Jacob Schmidt, “Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre

Joel Wilper, “Bell, Book and Candle,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Denisse Chavez, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

Denisse Chavez, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Minjoo Kim, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

William C. Kirkham, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Sean Savoie, “Hold On!,” The Black Rep

Outstanding Sound Design

Kareem Deanes, “The Roommate,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Chuck Harper, “Wolf Kings,” YoungLiars

Rick Sims, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Amanda Werre, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

Amanda Werre, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Dorothy Marshall Englis, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Colleen Michelson, “The Mousetrap,” Stray Dog Theatre

Carolyn “Sully” Ratke, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Michele Friedman Siler, “Life Is a Dream,” Upstream Theater

Marcy Wiegert, “Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Andrea Ball, “We All Fall Down,” New Jewish Theatre

Scott C. Neale, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Courtney O’Neill, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Margery and Peter Spack, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Margery and Peter Spack, “Red,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Evann De-Bose, “Hold On!,” The Black Rep

Kari Ely, “Wedding Band,” The Black Rep

Margery Handy, “The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Nadja Kapetanovich, “The Whale,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Claire Karpen, “August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

J. Samuel Davis, “King Hedley II,” The Black Rep

Gary Glasgow, “Life Is a Dream,” Upstream Theater

Jayson Heil, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

Alan Knoll, “August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Peter Mayer, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Nicole Angeli, “Lungs,” Albion Theatre Company

Amy Loui, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

Ellen McLaughlin, “August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jacqueline Thompson, “Wedding Band,” The Black Rep

Maggie Wininger, “Molly Sweeney,” Albion Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Christopher Harris, “Red,” New Jewish Theatre

Greg Johnston, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

Joel Moses, “Lungs,” Albion Theatre

Gabriel Paul, “The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company

William Roth, “The Whale,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding New Play

“Am I Dangerous?,” by e.k. doolin, Contraband Theatre

“Longing,” by Lize Lewy

“Love in the Time of Nothing,” by Jayne Hannah, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

“Romanov Family Yard Sale,” by Courtney Bailey, ERA Theatre

“Tempest in a Teapot,” by Shualee Cook, SATE Ensemble

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Justin Austin, “The Barber of Seville,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Daniela Candillari, “Julius Caesar,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Sarah Meske, “Julius Caesar,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Elise Quagliata, “Carmen,” Union Avenue Opera

Laura Skroska, “Into the Woods,” Union Avenue Opera

Outstanding Production of an Opera

“Carmen,” Union Avenue Opera

“Galileo Galilei,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” Winter Opera St. Louis

“Julius Caesar,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

“The Barber of Seville,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Phillip Hamer / The Muny The company of the 2024 Muny production of "Les Misérables."

Outstanding Musical Director

E. Renee Gamez, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Khalid McGee, “Blues in the Night,” The Black Rep

James Moore, “Les Miserables,” The Muny

Zach Newman, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Andra Velis Simon, “Waitress,” The Muny

Outstanding Choreographer

William Carlos Angulo, “In the Heights,” The Muny

Jared Grimes, “Anything Goes,” The Muny

Sylvia Hernandez-Distasi, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Mike Hodges, “Xanadu,” Stray Dog Theatre

Lindsay Joy Lancaster, “Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Projections or Special Effects

Zach Cohn, “Hold On!,” The Black Rep

Zachary Grimm, “Longing,” Lize Lewy

Kylee Loera, “Anything Goes,” The Muny

Joe Taylor, “Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre

Mike Tutaj, “Waitress,” The Muny

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Rachel Bailey, “[title of show],” Prism Theatre Company

Sarajane Clark, “Ruthless,” Stray Dog Theatre

Lissa deGuzman, “Waitress,” The Muny

Kimmie Kidd, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Shereen Pimentel, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Will Bonfiglio, “First Date,” New Jewish Theatre

Kevin Chamberlin, “Anything Goes,” The Muny

Matthew Cox, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Fergie L. Philippe, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” The Muny

Lara Teeter, “Anything Goes,” The Muny

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Tyler Duenow, “Nevermore,” Stray Dog Theatre

John Lasiter, “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny

Jason Lyons, “Les Miserables,” The Muny

Sean M. Savoie, “Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis

Sean M. Savoie, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Ann Beyersdorfer, “Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis

Ann Beyersdorfer, “Les Miserables,” The Muny

Wilson Chin, “Waitress,” The Muny

Edward E. Haynes Jr., “Anything Goes,” The Muny

Arnie Sancianco, “In the Heights,” The Muny

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Leon Dobkowski, “Dreamgirls,” The Muny

Sarah Gene Dowling, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Sarah Gene Dowling, “Nevermore,” Stray Dog Theatre

Robin L. McGee, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” The Muny

Brad Musgrove, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Sarah Gene Dowling, “Ruthless,” Stray Dog Theatre

Tiffany Mann, “Dreamgirls,” The Muny

Marissa McGowan, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Jessica Vosk, “Waitress,” The Muny

Sarah Wilkinson, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Jordan Donica, “Les Miserables,” The Muny

Aaron Fischer, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Tamar Greene, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Adam Heller, “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny

John Riddle, “Les Miserables,” The Muny

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

“As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre

“Spirits to Enforce,” The Midnight Company

“Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis

“Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

“All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

“August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Hold On!,” The Black Rep

“Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

“Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

“Anything Goes,” The Muny

“Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis

“Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny

“Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Robert Ashton, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre

Nancy Bell, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Lucy Cashion, “Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre

Lucy Cashion, “Spirits to Enforce,” The Midnight Company

Aaron Sparks, “Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Gary Wayne Barker, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

David Catlin, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Alan Knoll, “Red,” New Jewish Theatre

Stephen Peirick, “The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Amelia Acosta Powell, “August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Lili-Anne Brown, “Waitress,” The Muny

Marcia Milgrom Dodge, “Anything Goes,” The Muny

Deidre Goodwin, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

Brittanie Gunn, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Rob Ruggiero, “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

“As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre

“Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis

“Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre

“Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Drama

“All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

“August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company

“Wedding Band,” The Black Rep

Outstanding Production of a Musical

“Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

“Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis

“Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny

“Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

“Waitress,” The Muny

Special Award for Lifetime Achievement

Joe Hanrahan, founder and artistic director, The Midnight Company

Ron Himes, founder and producing director, The Black Rep

What: 12th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

When: 6:30 p.m. March 24

Where: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, MO 63119 )