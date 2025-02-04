Nominations for 2024’s best local theater unveiled by St. Louis Theater Circle
St. Louis’ best theater performances of the year are being honored again. On Tuesday, the St. Louis Theater Circle announced its nominations for 2024.
The Muny is the top contender this year with 30 nominations across its seven productions in 2024 including “Les Misérables” and “Dreamgirls.”
There are 34 awards up for grabs, including a new category — “Outstanding Projections of Special Effects.” The group of of theater writers considered approximately 112 productions for this year's awards.
The full list of nominations are below. The winners will be announced at the 12th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards gala on March 24 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, on Webster University’s campus.
The nominees for the 12th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Ricki Franklin, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Amy Loui, “Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis
Jasmine Cheri Rush, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Zoe Vonder Haar, “Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis
Susan Wylie, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Danny Brown, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre
Joseph Garner, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),”” Albion Theatre
Isaiah Di Lorenzo, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre
Joel Moses, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Spencer Sickmann, “Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Caroline Amos, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Emily Baker, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre
Claire Coffey, “Bell, Book and Candle,” Stray Dog Theatre
LaWanda Jackson, “Don’t Be a Hero, Thank You,” Prison Performing Arts
Kelley Weber, “The Roommate,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Alan Knoll, “We All Fall Down,” New Jewish Theatre
Bryce A. Miller, “Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre
Ben Ritchie, “Red Jasper,” Michael Madden Productions
Jacob Schmidt, “Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre
Joel Wilper, “Bell, Book and Candle,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Denisse Chavez, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
Denisse Chavez, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Minjoo Kim, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
William C. Kirkham, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Sean Savoie, “Hold On!,” The Black Rep
Outstanding Sound Design
Kareem Deanes, “The Roommate,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Chuck Harper, “Wolf Kings,” YoungLiars
Rick Sims, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Amanda Werre, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
Amanda Werre, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Dorothy Marshall Englis, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Colleen Michelson, “The Mousetrap,” Stray Dog Theatre
Carolyn “Sully” Ratke, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michele Friedman Siler, “Life Is a Dream,” Upstream Theater
Marcy Wiegert, “Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
Andrea Ball, “We All Fall Down,” New Jewish Theatre
Scott C. Neale, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Courtney O’Neill, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Margery and Peter Spack, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Margery and Peter Spack, “Red,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Evann De-Bose, “Hold On!,” The Black Rep
Kari Ely, “Wedding Band,” The Black Rep
Margery Handy, “The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Nadja Kapetanovich, “The Whale,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Claire Karpen, “August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
J. Samuel Davis, “King Hedley II,” The Black Rep
Gary Glasgow, “Life Is a Dream,” Upstream Theater
Jayson Heil, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
Alan Knoll, “August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Peter Mayer, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Nicole Angeli, “Lungs,” Albion Theatre Company
Amy Loui, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
Ellen McLaughlin, “August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jacqueline Thompson, “Wedding Band,” The Black Rep
Maggie Wininger, “Molly Sweeney,” Albion Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Christopher Harris, “Red,” New Jewish Theatre
Greg Johnston, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
Joel Moses, “Lungs,” Albion Theatre
Gabriel Paul, “The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company
William Roth, “The Whale,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding New Play
“Am I Dangerous?,” by e.k. doolin, Contraband Theatre
“Longing,” by Lize Lewy
“Love in the Time of Nothing,” by Jayne Hannah, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
“Romanov Family Yard Sale,” by Courtney Bailey, ERA Theatre
“Tempest in a Teapot,” by Shualee Cook, SATE Ensemble
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Justin Austin, “The Barber of Seville,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Daniela Candillari, “Julius Caesar,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Sarah Meske, “Julius Caesar,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Elise Quagliata, “Carmen,” Union Avenue Opera
Laura Skroska, “Into the Woods,” Union Avenue Opera
Outstanding Production of an Opera
“Carmen,” Union Avenue Opera
“Galileo Galilei,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
“H.M.S. Pinafore,” Winter Opera St. Louis
“Julius Caesar,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
“The Barber of Seville,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Outstanding Musical Director
E. Renee Gamez, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Khalid McGee, “Blues in the Night,” The Black Rep
James Moore, “Les Miserables,” The Muny
Zach Newman, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Andra Velis Simon, “Waitress,” The Muny
Outstanding Choreographer
William Carlos Angulo, “In the Heights,” The Muny
Jared Grimes, “Anything Goes,” The Muny
Sylvia Hernandez-Distasi, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Mike Hodges, “Xanadu,” Stray Dog Theatre
Lindsay Joy Lancaster, “Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Projections or Special Effects
Zach Cohn, “Hold On!,” The Black Rep
Zachary Grimm, “Longing,” Lize Lewy
Kylee Loera, “Anything Goes,” The Muny
Joe Taylor, “Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre
Mike Tutaj, “Waitress,” The Muny
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Rachel Bailey, “[title of show],” Prism Theatre Company
Sarajane Clark, “Ruthless,” Stray Dog Theatre
Lissa deGuzman, “Waitress,” The Muny
Kimmie Kidd, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Shereen Pimentel, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Will Bonfiglio, “First Date,” New Jewish Theatre
Kevin Chamberlin, “Anything Goes,” The Muny
Matthew Cox, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Fergie L. Philippe, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” The Muny
Lara Teeter, “Anything Goes,” The Muny
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Tyler Duenow, “Nevermore,” Stray Dog Theatre
John Lasiter, “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny
Jason Lyons, “Les Miserables,” The Muny
Sean M. Savoie, “Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Ann Beyersdorfer, “Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis
Ann Beyersdorfer, “Les Miserables,” The Muny
Wilson Chin, “Waitress,” The Muny
Edward E. Haynes Jr., “Anything Goes,” The Muny
Arnie Sancianco, “In the Heights,” The Muny
Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Leon Dobkowski, “Dreamgirls,” The Muny
Sarah Gene Dowling, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Sarah Gene Dowling, “Nevermore,” Stray Dog Theatre
Robin L. McGee, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” The Muny
Brad Musgrove, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Sarah Gene Dowling, “Ruthless,” Stray Dog Theatre
Tiffany Mann, “Dreamgirls,” The Muny
Marissa McGowan, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Jessica Vosk, “Waitress,” The Muny
Sarah Wilkinson, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Jordan Donica, “Les Miserables,” The Muny
Aaron Fischer, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Tamar Greene, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Adam Heller, “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny
John Riddle, “Les Miserables,” The Muny
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
“As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre
“Spirits to Enforce,” The Midnight Company
“Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis
“Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
“All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
“August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Hold On!,” The Black Rep
“Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
“Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
“Anything Goes,” The Muny
“Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis
“Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny
“Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Robert Ashton, “Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre
Nancy Bell, “As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Lucy Cashion, “Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre
Lucy Cashion, “Spirits to Enforce,” The Midnight Company
Aaron Sparks, “Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Director of a Drama
Gary Wayne Barker, “All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
David Catlin, “Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Alan Knoll, “Red,” New Jewish Theatre
Stephen Peirick, “The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Amelia Acosta Powell, “August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Lili-Anne Brown, “Waitress,” The Muny
Marcia Milgrom Dodge, “Anything Goes,” The Muny
Deidre Goodwin, “Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
Brittanie Gunn, “Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Rob Ruggiero, “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
“As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre
“Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis
“Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre
“Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Drama
“All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
“August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company
“Wedding Band,” The Black Rep
Outstanding Production of a Musical
“Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
“Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis
“Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny
“Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
“Waitress,” The Muny
Special Award for Lifetime Achievement
Joe Hanrahan, founder and artistic director, The Midnight Company
Ron Himes, founder and producing director, The Black Rep
Related Event
What: 12th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards
When: 6:30 p.m. March 24
Where: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, MO 63119 )
