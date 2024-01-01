Noam Levey

Noam N. Levey, senior correspondent, joined KFF Health News in 2021 after 17 years at the Los Angeles Times, the last 12 as the paper’s national health care reporter based in Washington, D.C.

Noam has reported on health care issues from more than three dozen states and four continents and won numerous honors, including two prestigious NIHCM awards, one for the 2019 series “Inside America’s High-Deductible Revolution,” and one for the 2022 series “Diagnosis: Debt.” He has also been published in Health Affairs, JAMA, and The Milbank Quarterly.

Noam started his career at newspapers in Duluth, Minnesota; Montgomery, Alabama; and the United Arab Emirates. Before joining the L.A. Times, he was an investigative reporter for the San Jose Mercury News. Noam has a degree in history and Near Eastern studies from Princeton University.