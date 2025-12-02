© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One person missing after massive St. Louis warehouse fire

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:35 PM CST
A photo shows a large brick warehouse with flames and smoke billowing from its top and sides. A railroad bridge crosses the photo in the foreground.
St. Louis Fire Department
The St. Louis Fire Department says one person last seen at the site of the Crunden-Martin warehouse complex fire, pictured on Friday, is unaccounted for.

Investigators with the St. Louis Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking for a person who was at the site of Friday’s massive fire at a downtown warehouse complex.

The department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the unidentified individual was last seen inside the buildings that make up the Crunden-Martin complex south of the Arch. The department said it learned the person might be missing after talking to people who are familiar with the complex and those who were often in and around the vacant buildings.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the fire, which destroyed several interconnected buildings at Second and Gratiot streets. Firefighters are still at the site making sure there are no remaining hot spots.

The cause is under investigation.
Tags
News Briefs St. Louis Fire DepartmentDowntown St. LouisTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
Related Content