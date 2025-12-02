One person missing after massive St. Louis warehouse fire

Investigators with the St. Louis Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking for a person who was at the site of Friday’s massive fire at a downtown warehouse complex.

The department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the unidentified individual was last seen inside the buildings that make up the Crunden-Martin complex south of the Arch. The department said it learned the person might be missing after talking to people who are familiar with the complex and those who were often in and around the vacant buildings.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the fire, which destroyed several interconnected buildings at Second and Gratiot streets. Firefighters are still at the site making sure there are no remaining hot spots.

The cause is under investigation.

