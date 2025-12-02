Francis Howell installs Mark Delaney as permanent superintendent

Mark Delaney will serve as the permanent superintendent of the Francis Howell School District through June 2028.

The Board of Education voted unanimously, 7-0, during a special meeting Monday night to approve his contract.

Delaney stepped into the top role at the district just weeks before the start of the school year, after the school board announced that its original hire, Mike Dominguez, would no longer join the district with minimal public explanation.

The district paid Dominguez nearly $230,000, according to a separation agreement obtained through a records request.

Delaney is a career educator and school administrator with over two decades of experience, according to an email sent to families and the greater community on Tuesday.

He has been an elementary and middle school teacher in the City of St. Charles School District and served as principal of Bryan Middle School before moving on to district leadership.

“I am humbled and honored to serve this amazing district that has been home for me for more than 20 years,” Delaney said in the email. “I can attest personally to the high quality education and opportunities Francis Howell offers because my own children are both graduates of our schools.” The school board installed Delaney as the interim superintendent until the end of the school year, but has now offered him a new contract that will begin on January 1 and end on June 30, 2028.

School board president Steven Blair stated in the email that he hopes Delaney’s appointment will bring stability to the district.

“He stepped up to the plate when asked to serve and has thoroughly impressed us all with his calm confidence, strategic thinking and ability to get things done,” Blair said.