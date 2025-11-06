St. Louis jail guard taken to hospital after being assaulted by detainee

St. Louis police are investigating an incident in which a detainee at the City Justice Center assaulted a guard.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the jail at 200 S. Tucker Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. yesterday for an assault. The initial investigation found that a 22-year-old detainee had assaulted a 40-year-old corrections officer. That officer went to the hospital for injuries to his face.

Police did not identify the suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.