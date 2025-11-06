© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis jail guard taken to hospital after being assaulted by detainee

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:19 PM CST
The St. Louis City Justice Center on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis police are investigating after a detainee at the City Justice Center, pictured here in 2024, assaulted a guard on Wednesday at the downtown jail. The alleged assault happened the same day another detainee died of a medical emergency.

St. Louis police are investigating an incident in which a detainee at the City Justice Center assaulted a guard.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the jail at 200 S. Tucker Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. yesterday for an assault. The initial investigation found that a 22-year-old detainee had assaulted a 40-year-old corrections officer. That officer went to the hospital for injuries to his face.

Police did not identify the suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.

The assault came the same day a detainee died of a medical emergency at the jail.
Tags
News Briefs St. Louis City Justice CenterSt. Louis Metropolitan Police DepartmentSt. Louis Division of CorrectionsTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
Related Content