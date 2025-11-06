St. Louis jail guard taken to hospital after being assaulted by detainee
St. Louis police are investigating an incident in which a detainee at the City Justice Center assaulted a guard.
A spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the jail at 200 S. Tucker Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. yesterday for an assault. The initial investigation found that a 22-year-old detainee had assaulted a 40-year-old corrections officer. That officer went to the hospital for injuries to his face.
Police did not identify the suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.
The assault came the same day a detainee died of a medical emergency at the jail.