A month after the tornado, St. Louisans begin to apply for aid to rebuild

Thousands of St. Louisans whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the tornado a month ago today are seeking assistance from aid programs provided by the city, state and U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

On May 16, a powerful EF3 tornado carved a path through University City, Clayton and across Forest Park, leaving thousands of downed trees and damaged buildings behind.

The tornado then made its way through the Central West End into north city, hitting neighborhoods including the Ville, O’Fallon and College Hill. It eventually crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois and dissipated in Edwardsville.

The tornado damaged more than 10,000 buildings and killed five people: Juan Baltazar, Delois Holmes , Rena Lyles , Larry Patrick and Patricia Penelton.

This was the first deadly tornado to hit St. Louis since 1959.

Mayor Cara Spencer said there was an initial estimate of at least $1 billion in damage.

The initial response

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, the American Red Cross opened shelters across the city to provide temporary housing for displaced residents. Local businesses and restaurants began distributing food and supplies to those most affected in north city.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Destroyed homes line San Francisco Avenue on May 19 in north St. Louis — days after an EF3 tornado ripped through the city.

City officials acknowledged their lack of preparedness for a storm of this magnitude. Spencer said that emergency sirens failed to sound in the city due to “human failure” and put the head of the City Emergency Management Agency on leave.

The city opened the Disaster Relief Center at the Chaifetz Arena on St. Louis University’s campus last week.

Before then, local organizations such as Action St. Louis and 4 the Culture STL formed the People’s Response, which was initially based at the O’Fallon YMCA, to fill the gaps in disaster relief.

Invest STL, Dream Builders 4 Equity, 4theVille and other local groups came together to board up blown-out windows and tarp severely damaged roofs.

Now a month into disaster relief, many of the organizations have had to scale back their relief operations due to lack of resources.

Kayla Reed, executive director of Action St. Louis, said in an interview on June 9 with St. Louis on the Air that the community response has been robust, but organizers are looking for ways to make it more sustainable.

“When we came out the day of the tornado and set up shop for the next day, we had no idea that it was going to bloom into a full-blown relief hub,” Reed said. “I think we saw ourselves standing in the gap, and we anticipated that the gap would be shorter than this.”

The People’s Response is now operating on a more limited schedule at the Kingdom Church STL at 4112 W. Florissant Ave.

Relief is on the way for St. Louisans

Millions of dollars in local, state and federal relief money is on their way to St. Louis.

City officials are encouraging residents, especially those with little to no property insurance, to get their aid applications in quickly and to apply for all of the different aid as it becomes available.

“We want you to have all of the resources you need to rebuild,” said Megan Green, Board of Aldermen president, during a Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee public hearing last week.

Here’s where disaster relief funding stands:



FEMA: President Donald Trump approved a federal disaster declaration on June 10, which opened up millions of dollars in relief funds. Residents can apply here , call 800-621-3362 or stop by the Disaster Relief Center for assistance. Check out STLPR’s guide on how to fill out the FEMA application here .

President Donald Trump approved on June 10, which opened up millions of dollars in relief funds. Residents can apply , call 800-621-3362 or stop by the Disaster Relief Center for assistance. Check out STLPR’s guide on how to fill out the FEMA application . State: Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a bill on June 14 that will bring $100 million in storm relief to St. Louis. Details on how residents can apply for that funding are still to come.

Gov. Mike Kehoe that will bring $100 million in storm relief to St. Louis. Details on how residents can apply for that funding are still to come. City: The Board of Aldermen is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to pass Board Bill 31, which would allot $30 million in Rams settlement funds to tornado relief. Spencer is expected to sign it later this week.

The Board of Aldermen is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to pass Board Bill 31, which would allot $30 million in Rams settlement funds to tornado relief. Spencer is expected to sign it later this week. ARPA: Spencer also allotted $5 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to help stabilize homes damaged by the tornado.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio FEMA Emergency Management Specialists James Doll, left, and Kayla West assess tornado damage in the Kingsway East neighborhood of St. Louis on May 21.

North city residents want to rebuild

As residents continue to clean up after the storm, many have expressed their fears that the damage to neighborhoods will drive people to move out of the city — further deepening a decades-long trend of population decline in the city.

Linda Shelton, a resident of the Greater Ville neighborhood, said her home was destroyed during the storm.

”I am hoping the Board of Aldermen, the state money and the FEMA money will help me rebuild my home,” she said. “I love my home. We’ve been there 45 years and have done over $100,000 in repairs and maintenance. Now it’s gone.”

Justina Cramer, also a north city resident, she said she was displaced to south city after the tornado. She said she was grateful to the board for coming up with funds but hopes more money will be allocated to the city.

“The keyword is rebuild because those of us who are rooted in this community want to stay in this community,” Cramer said. “I live in the city because I love the city. I was born, raised, reared and taught by the city.”