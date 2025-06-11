How to apply for FEMA assistance if you need help after the St. Louis tornado
St. Louis-area residents struggling to recover from the May 16 tornado received welcome news earlier this week: Federal assistance is now available.
That’s because President Donald Trump signed off on Gov. Mike Kehoe’s major disaster declaration request, which allows people affected by the storm to apply for a host of programs. They include housing, transportation, health care and child care assistance.
There are several ways to apply, including downloading the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362. But this article will highlight how to apply for FEMA aid at DisasterAssistance.gov. The process took about 20 minutes, but it could take longer if you don’t have access to certain critical information such as your Social Security number or banking information.
And while the application process won’t be the same for everyone, since each applicant possesses different needs, this guide will explain how to seek out housing, transportation and critical needs assistance. According to FEMA’s website, the agency should then call within 10 days to set up an inspection – and make a decision roughly 10 days after that inspection about whether someone qualifies for help.
Some of the linked phrases below will show a screenshot of the application website that an applicants can expect to see when they seek assistance.
Getting started
- Go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/. Click the red button that says "apply now."
- Type in your ZIP code, state and city.
- Click on the option that says “SEVERE STORMS, STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS, TORNADOES, AND FLOODING (4877) May 16, 2025-May 16, 2025.”
- Select the county where you live.
- The site will then show you some basic information on what to expect in the application process, including being asked about what needs you have in the wake of the disaster. Next, the site will ask you to create an account. Then you’ll go back to disasterassistance.gov to finish your application.
Show FEMA what you need
- FEMA’s application website will then inquire about the assistance that you need. That could include seeking out expenses related to housing, child care, transportation, food and medical care. Check all the boxes that apply to your situation.
- If you end up choosing home or personal property damage, the website will ask if the storm damaged your primary home that you live in for more than six months a year – or a vacation or second home.
- The site will then show the needs you chose on a previous screen. If you made a mistake or missed checking off a box, you can click on a link that says “needs screen” to go back.
- You’ll then be asked when your losses occurred. The tornado occurred on 5/16/2025, which will automatically be filled in when you get to this screen. Click on “confirm this date” before going to the next screen.
- The site will then ask you what event caused your losses. For most people applying now in the St. Louis area, “tornado/wind” will be the answer.
Create an account
- You’ll then go to a screen that will ask you to create an account at login.gov. You’ll need to click on two boxes saying you’ve read information about the Privacy Act Statement and Declaration of Eligibility – as well as a box confirming your citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien of the United States status.
- You’ll then be taken to a webpage to create your account.
- An email will be sent to your email address. Go to your email, find the message from login.gov that says, “Confirm your email.” You’ll be taken to a page asking you to create a 12-character password.
- You’ll then be asked to choose a backup way to authenticate your login. That could include receiving a text or voice message or a backup code.
- If you chose the phone option, type in your cellphone number and press whether you want a text or a phone call. If you choose text, the site will send you a six-digit code to type into the next screen.
- Once you finish with the two-factor authentication, the site will ask you if you want to continue onto DisasterAssistance.gov.
Continuing the application process
- You’ll then go back to DisasterAssistance.gov, which will show what you’ll need to complete your application, including:
- Social Security number.
- Household’s predisaster income before you deduct anything.
- Contact information.
- Insurance information.
- Bank account information.
- The site will explain how to navigate the application process. You must save your application first if you want to exit your computer before completing it. To save your application - use Save and Sign Out at the top of the screen and choose the Save and Exit option.
- You’ll be asked to put in your name, Social Security number and phone number. You can also choose to list someone as your co-applicant. You will need their Social Security number and date of birth to pursue this option.
- You’ll then be asked to type in the address where the storm damage occurred. And you’ll be asked if you own or rent your home. After you click on one of those options, you’ll be asked what type of home was damaged. It will then ask you if your mailing address is the same as your home address.
- The site will offer a suggested address, usually with a four-digit number after your ZIP code.
- You’ll then be asked about the extent of the damage to your home or personal property. Each option has descriptions that may fit your situation. Some of the options range from minor damage to complete loss.
- You’ll be asked whether you can access your home – and if you need moving or storage services.
- You’ll then be asked if you have any critical needs, like water, food, durable medical equipment, diapers, costs to get to a shelter or personal hygiene products.
- You’ll next be asked if you have any type of home insurance.
- You’ll be asked to list all the occupants of the house, including children, boarders, landlords, students or roommates.
- If you checked off a damaged vehicle earlier in the process, you’ll be asked how many vehicles are still drivable.
- You’ll then be asked to type in your total income, which include wages, unemployment payments, Social Security benefits, assistance from other government agencies (except Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] benefits), child support, stocks, interest and annuities. You’ll also be asked for the number of dependents you have.
Payment options and disability accommodations
- You’ll then be asked about your payment options. You can either choose direct deposit to your bank account or an online/mobile payment option. If you choose direct deposit, your account and routing numbers should be on a check for your bank.
- You’ll then be asked how you want to be notified about information and alerts from FEMA, with the email and the phone number that you entered.
- You’ll then get two questions about whether you have a disability.
- After that, you’ll be asked if you have any other disability or language needs – including Braille, an assistive listening device or sign language interpreter.
Submitting your application and preparing for the inspection
- At this point, you’ll be able to review your application. Scroll through everything on this page, and if all the information is correct, press submit. Keep in mind that once you press submit, your application becomes a legal document.
- You can check the status of your claim by going to DisasterRecovery.gov. If you haven’t filed an insurance claim yet, do so once you apply for FEMA benefits.
- Before a FEMA inspector comes to meet with you, make sure that you’ve taken photos of your damaged property and kept receipts of any expenses you incurred. You can clean up your property before the inspection if it’s safe to do so.
- When the inspector comes, make sure you have a photo identification, proof of ownership or occupancy, a list of household occupants living at the home at the time of the disaster and insurance-related documents.
- You can read more about the inspection process by clicking here.