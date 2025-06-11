How to apply for FEMA assistance if you need help after the St. Louis tornado

St. Louis-area residents struggling to recover from the May 16 tornado received welcome news earlier this week: Federal assistance is now available.

That’s because President Donald Trump signed off on Gov. Mike Kehoe’s major disaster declaration request, which allows people affected by the storm to apply for a host of programs. They include housing, transportation, health care and child care assistance.

There are several ways to apply, including downloading the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362. But this article will highlight how to apply for FEMA aid at DisasterAssistance.gov . The process took about 20 minutes, but it could take longer if you don’t have access to certain critical information such as your Social Security number or banking information.

And while the application process won’t be the same for everyone, since each applicant possesses different needs, this guide will explain how to seek out housing, transportation and critical needs assistance. According to FEMA’s website , the agency should then call within 10 days to set up an inspection – and make a decision roughly 10 days after that inspection about whether someone qualifies for help.

Some of the linked phrases below will show a screenshot of the application website that an applicants can expect to see when they seek assistance.

Getting started

Show FEMA what you need

FEMA’s application website will then inquire about the assistance that you need . That could include seeking out expenses related to housing, child care, transportation, food and medical care. Check all the boxes that apply to your situation.

. That could include seeking out expenses related to housing, child care, transportation, food and medical care. Check all the boxes that apply to your situation. If you end up choosing home or personal property damage, the website will ask if the storm damaged your primary home that you live in for more than six months a year – or a vacation or second home.

if the storm damaged your primary home that you live in for more than six months a year – or a vacation or second home. The site will then show the needs you chose on a previous screen. If you made a mistake or missed checking off a box, you can click on a link that says “needs screen” to go back.

You’ll then be asked when your losses occurred . The tornado occurred on 5/16/2025, which will automatically be filled in when you get to this screen. Click on “confirm this date” before going to the next screen.

. The tornado occurred on 5/16/2025, which will automatically be filled in when you get to this screen. Click on “confirm this date” before going to the next screen. The site will then ask you what event caused your losses. For most people applying now in the St. Louis area, “ tornado/wind” will be the answer.

Create an account

You’ll then go to a screen that will ask you to create an account at login.gov . You’ll need to click on two boxes saying you’ve read information about the Privacy Act Statement and Declaration of Eligibility – as well as a box confirming your citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien of the United States status.

that will ask you to create an account at . You’ll need to click on two boxes saying you’ve read information about the Privacy Act Statement and Declaration of Eligibility – as well as a box confirming your citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien of the United States status. You’ll then be taken to a webpage to create your account.

An email will be sent to your email address. Go to your email, find the message from login.gov that says, “Confirm your email.” You’ll be taken to a page asking you to create a 12-character password.

Go to your email, find the message from that says, “Confirm your email.” You’ll be taken to a page asking you to create a 12-character password. You’ll then be asked to choose a backup way to authenticate your login . That could include receiving a text or voice message or a backup code.

. That could include receiving a text or voice message or a backup code. If you chose the phone option, type in your cellphone number and press whether you want a text or a phone call. If you choose text, the site will send you a six-digit code to type into the next screen.

Once you finish with the two-factor authentication, the site will ask you if you want to continue onto DisasterAssistance.gov .

Continuing the application process

You’ll then go back to DisasterAssistance.gov , which will show what you’ll need to complete your application, including:

Social Security number. Household’s predisaster income before you deduct anything. Contact information. Insurance information. Bank account information.

, which will show to complete your application, including:

Payment options and disability accommodations

You’ll then be asked about your payment options. You can either choose direct deposit to your bank account or an online/mobile payment option . If you choose direct deposit, your account and routing numbers should be on a check for your bank.

. If you choose direct deposit, your account and routing numbers should be on a check for your bank. You’ll then be asked how you want to be notified about information and alerts from FEMA, with the email and the phone number that you entered.

You’ll then get two questions about whether you have a disability .

. After that, you’ll be asked if you have any other disability or language needs – including Braille, an assistive listening device or sign language interpreter.

Submitting your application and preparing for the inspection