Chaifetz was best location for St. Louis tornado disaster center, Spencer says

Chaifetz Arena, just off St. Louis University’s campus, was the best possible location to house the city’s Disaster Assistance Center , St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said.

Some residents critiqued the choice because of its lack of proximity to north St. Louis, the area in the city hit hardest by last month’s deadly tornado.

“It had to be a really, really large site that had … that had accessibility and was willing to donate the space for several weeks at a time,” Spencer said at a Monday press conference . “We are committed to finding ways to make sure that people can get here and back without having that be the burden that prevents people from getting the resources they need.”

The city’s choice to anchor the next phase of its response to the tornado in midtown became clear after other locations farther north, like Sumner High School and Ranken Technical College, didn’t pan out because they were either impacted by the storm or didn't have the capacity needed.

City officials are banking on city residents dealing with uninhabitable homes and other effects from the tornado being able to get to Midtown by using a code for free Uber rides . There will be $30,000 in rides initially, Spencer said.

The hub at Chaifetz, which will connect residents to organizations that will provide vaccines, mental health care, legal assistance and job programs, among other services, will remain open through June 26.

City officials believe it’s necessary for those impacted by the tornado to take advantage of the services offered at the disaster center.

“We can't know your needs if you don't tell anybody,” said Laura Keys, alderwoman for St. Louis’ 11th Ward.

Keys said she recently spoke to a resident who questioned why city officials hadn’t checked on her after the tornado. Keys asked if she had told anybody about her problems, and the resident said no.

“You've got to communicate what your need is so that that need can be met,” Keys said.

The city will also soon begin demolition on three types of buildings, Spencer said:



Vacant and unstable properties owned by the city’s Land Reutilization Authority .

. Privately owned buildings that are both vacant and were condemned prior to the tornado.

Privately owned buildings where owners have determined the damage is beyond repair.

The request for proposal on the first phase will be sent out tomorrow and demolition could begin in a couple of weeks, according to Rasmus Jorgensen, the mayor’s spokesman.

“If they are now presenting a clear and present danger to the community, we are looking to take those down,” Spencer said.

The city will not be demolishing buildings badly damaged by the tornado where people are still living, she said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brick buildings crumble after an EF3 tornado ripped through the city last month, killing at least five people and damaging thousands of homes in north St. Louis.

St. Louis still hasn’t heard back from FEMA and President Trump

The mayor said the city can’t shoulder the burden of last month’s tornado alone — and needs the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s help as soon as possible.

President Donald Trump and others have suggested that states and cities carry more responsibility for recovering from natural disasters.

Spencer and other elected officials in Missouri believe that FEMA needs to provide individual assistance, and that it’s taking too long .

“This is a fundamental question that America is asking and answering right now,” Spencer said. “And we are the poster child, in my opinion, for the need, the imperative need, for the federal government to come to the aid of communities who are in dire need — based on unexpected and unanticipated circumstances such as a tornado.”

Trump still hasn’t signed Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s major disaster declaration request , submitted two weeks ago.

“I know it feels too long,” Spencer said. “I know if I was sitting and living with my children in a tent next to a house that I owned or was renting and collapsed, it would absolutely be too long.”

