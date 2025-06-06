St. Louis aldermen officially propose $30M in Rams money for tornado relief

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is set to fast-track legislation that would direct $30 million of interest earned on the settlement over the departure of the Rams to relief for victims of the May 16 tornado.

"We want everyone whose home was destroyed or damaged to be able to repair, rebuild, and stay in St. Louis,” Mayor Cara Spencer said in a statement. “We cannot accomplish that without federal help, but with these $30 million, our local government is taking an important step.”

The legislation, which the board hopes to send to Spencer within two weeks, was introduced Friday. It sets up a dedicated fund for tornado relief that would also be able to accept private grants or other outside revenue. The money in that fund can only be spent in limited ways:

Reducing homelessness and displacement for victims through building repair, temporary housing, insurance deductible assistance or property storage.

Repairing public infrastructure, including addressing hazardous trees.

Bolstering legal aid and housing assistance programs like the Impacted Tenants Fund.

Matching funds for state and federal grants.

Addressing the needs of nonprofits who have offered services such as temporary shelter.

Purchasing goods and services that would be eligible for federal reimbursement.

Paying city staff that have been working overtime, such as police officers.

“This is very much a start to helping families and individuals rebuild their lives,” said 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge. “The needs in north St. Louis are greater than ever, and city officials are committed to finding every available resource to make sure our city’s residents are taken care of in this moment.”

The $30 million represents the largest investment of city funds specifically for tornado relief to date. The board on Friday advanced a bill that directs about $5 million in under-allocated federal Community Development Block Grants to similar areas. It also plans to redirect another $2.4 million in block grant money that was appropriated but never spent. The mayor’s office said it plans to use about $5 million in ARPA funding currently directed toward building stabilization for temporary home repairs.

The board has expanded eligibility for the Impacted Tenants Fund to give renters displaced by the tornado access to help with one-time expenses like security deposits and give property owners a tax break.